Trailblazer: Silibona Educational Trust

European Super League fall out / Gilchrist has touched on this a few times but I got a different angle it at least more detail on the fallout.
PGA Impact Program - Incentivising golfers who manage their social media well and bring in new fans. Basically a popularity contest.
Find out what makes a hole in the Durbanville Hills so special.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The abandoned sailor finally allowed off his ship after 4 years.
A Royal Intruder she simply walked into Prince Andrew’s house.
Commonwealth War Graves Commission apologises over failure to commemorate thousands of African soldiers who died in World War One.
Morocco jails French actor and social influencer for insulting women and children.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sharon Cox the Health and Support Services Manager at Triangle Project talks to Refliwe about hate crimes against the LGBTQI+ community in the Western Cape.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Western Cape Economic Opportunities is concerned that poor inadequate maintenance and investment in equipment was impeding CT's ports potential. Martime Expert Brian Ingpen weighs in.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The One People International Film Festival (OPIFF) will be taking place this year in Cape Town from Tuesday the 27th April until May 1st. It will be showcasing a range of films which have been narrowed down after more than 200 entries were submitted from around the world.LISTEN TO PODCAST
It turns out greywater from your washing machine not only degrades your soil quality, but makes it harder for the soil to absorb water when it may need it most.LISTEN TO PODCAST