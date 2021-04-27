Wage wars: PSA v govt.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lord Peter Hain about the recent announcement of the UK's first sanctions under the new Global Anti-Corruption Regime.

This means individuals involved in some of the world’s most serious cases of corruption will no longer be able to channel their money through UK banks or enter the country. Among them are Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta, as well as their SA business associate, Salim Essa.

