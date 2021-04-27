UK clamps down on Gupta family and global corruption

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lord Peter Hain about the recent announcement of the UK's first sanctions under the new Global Anti-Corruption Regime.
This means individuals involved in some of the world’s most serious cases of corruption will no longer be able to channel their money through UK banks or enter the country. Among them are Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta, as well as their SA business associate, Salim Essa.
Kate Pond, the UNHCR's external relations officer, speaks to Refilwe Moloto, about the status and future of a number of refugees who have been told by government to either leave the country or reintegrate into local society.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Still guilty after 5 years the British / Iranian woman in prison in Tehran.
An unusual national holiday it’s a dog day afternoon in Turkmenistan.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Alderman James Vos, the City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management, about the imminent launch of Jobs Connect, a workforce development programme which will connect job seekers with job opportunities in the private sector, combined with work-readiness training , educational programmes and apprenticeships.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mugwena Maluleke is Chairperson of the Cosatu public sector unions’ joint mandating committee, and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the stalemate the PSA has reached with government in the current wage negotiations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Just how much may our employers spy on us during working hours? Phetheni Nkuna, director of employee practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr speaks to Refilwe Moloto about employees rights, and how bosses are keeping an eye on you at home.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Invasive plants are bad for our water, soil and sustainability. Clearing them is often a losing battle from the get go - but there might be money to be made while saving billions of litres of water.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Breakfast producer Stephan Lombard shares the latest in social media news.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.LISTEN TO PODCAST