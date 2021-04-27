What now for City's refugees?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
New feature on iPhone
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Today at 17:45
Exhibition: Red in the Rainbow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynn Carneson McGregor
Latest Local
Pregnant and breastfeeding women to be excluded from Sisonke J&J trial - for now Medicines regulator Sahpra says pregnant and lactating women should be excluded from the Johnson & Johnson Sisonke implementation... 27 April 2021 12:06 PM
Noordhoek conservationists take CoCT to court to stop wetland road build Alison Faraday of NEAG and Toadnuts talks to John Maytham about why they believe such a road will degrade the wetlands. 27 April 2021 11:36 AM
'Alien trees make beautiful furniture - businesses can help planet and economy' Avocado Vision's Jules Newton explains why corporates must work with government to clear alien forests and make money out of it. 27 April 2021 10:50 AM
View all Local
COCT collects baboon proof bins, tells residents 'no more baboons in Kommetjie' Lobby group Baboon Matters shared this jaw-dropping incident on Facebook. 26 April 2021 10:50 AM
'No parking attendants in the CBD is hurting small businesses' CBD business owner explains office workers are parking in the now free bays all day rather than in long term parking facilities. 26 April 2021 10:15 AM
Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has defended the decision to hire 24 Cuban engineers for South Africa's infrastructur... 23 April 2021 9:28 AM
View all Politics
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
UK slaps sanctions on Guptas and others. It's about time, says Lord Peter Hain The United Kingdom has implemented new sanctions to stop notoriously corrupt people from entering and channeling money through the... 27 April 2021 11:10 AM
'Vaccine on arrival could've saved SA tourism if private sector could give jabs' Columnist and tourism lecturer Dr. Unathi Henama says South Africa has missed out on an opportunity to become a vaccine tourism de... 27 April 2021 9:04 AM
View all Business
Youngest ever TEDx talker, superhero 8-year-old Jozi boy tells his story Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school. 27 April 2021 4:19 PM
Is immunotherapy the answer to beating cancer? Oncologist explains Onclogist Dr Greg Hart from the Cancer Care Group explains what immnonotherapy means and howit can work. 27 April 2021 2:39 PM
No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
SA's My Octopus Teacher wins best documentary Oscar The much-loved story of Craig Foster's special bond with an octopus in Cape Town's ocean has been recognised at the Oscars. 26 April 2021 6:46 AM
[WATCH] Zip Zap Circus creates moving acrobatic film The circus academy has created an acrobatic art film that symbolises the evolution of Zip Zap. 25 April 2021 12:26 PM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
View all Entertainment
Youngest ever TEDx talker, superhero 8-year-old Jozi boy tells his story Prince Mashawana from Johannesburg created his alter-ego, SuperMash, when he was just 7, after suffering bullying at school. 27 April 2021 4:19 PM
UK slaps sanctions on Guptas and others. It's about time, says Lord Peter Hain The United Kingdom has implemented new sanctions to stop notoriously corrupt people from entering and channeling money through the... 27 April 2021 11:10 AM
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency. 26 April 2021 4:46 PM
View all World
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
View all Africa
You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute. 26 April 2021 6:59 PM
'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen. 26 April 2021 6:22 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
What now for City's refugees?

What now for City's refugees?

27 April 2021 8:56 AM

Kate Pond, the UNHCR's external relations officer, speaks to Refilwe Moloto, about the status and future of a number of refugees who have been told by government to either leave the country or reintegrate into local society.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

UK clamps down on Gupta family and global corruption

27 April 2021 8:53 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lord Peter Hain about the recent announcement of the UK's first sanctions under the new Global Anti-Corruption Regime.
This means individuals involved in some of the world’s most serious cases of corruption will no longer be able to channel their money through UK banks or enter the country. Among them are Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta, as well as their SA business associate, Salim Essa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - AstraZeneca vaccine controversy the US is sharing / the EU is suing

27 April 2021 8:45 AM

Still guilty after 5 years the British / Iranian woman in prison in Tehran.
 
An unusual national holiday it’s a dog day afternoon in Turkmenistan. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT

27 April 2021 7:42 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Jobs Connect aims to lower unemployment, boost skills

27 April 2021 7:32 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Alderman James Vos, the City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management, about the imminent launch of Jobs Connect, a workforce development programme which will connect job seekers with job opportunities in the private sector, combined with work-readiness training , educational programmes and apprenticeships.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wage wars: PSA v govt.

27 April 2021 7:25 AM

Mugwena Maluleke is Chairperson of the Cosatu public sector unions’ joint mandating committee, and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the stalemate the PSA has reached with government in the current wage negotiations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesday: Tattleware

27 April 2021 7:04 AM

Just how much may our employers spy on us during working hours? Phetheni Nkuna, director of employee practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr speaks to Refilwe Moloto about employees rights, and how bosses are keeping an eye on you at home.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Clearing alien vegetation is good for the planet and the economy

27 April 2021 6:59 AM

Invasive plants are bad for our water, soil and sustainability. Clearing them is often a losing battle from the get go - but there might be money to be made while saving billions of litres of water.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

27 April 2021 6:53 AM

Breakfast producer Stephan Lombard shares the latest in social media news.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies

26 April 2021 8:37 AM

With Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of  Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City-owned cemeteries plagued by vandalism and illegal occupation - Badroodien

Local

'Vaccine on arrival could've saved SA tourism if private sector could give jabs'

Business Lifestyle

'SANParks has allowed TMNP to deteriorate over the last 20 years'

EWN Highlights

Minister Kubayi-Ngubane: I’ll abide by court order halting Tourism Equity Fund

27 April 2021 5:06 PM

Freedom Day: Ramaphosa shines the spotlight on attacks on LGBTQ+ community

27 April 2021 3:14 PM

Mosebenzi Zwane tells Zondo Inquiry he had no influence on Optimum Mine sale

27 April 2021 2:48 PM

