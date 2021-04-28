Baxter theater

Guest: Fahiem Stellenboom is the Marketing Manager of the Baxter Theatre.
Tiyani Maluleke is the stakeholder relations executive for the South African Music Performance Rights Association (Sampra), a collective management organisation (CMO) that administers Needletime Rights on behalf of recording artists and record labels. She speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how their work has impacted artists during the lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Arno Carstens about his insights into the music industry.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Thobela Dlamini, a member of the board of the Recording Industry of SA, to find out how they are dealing with a lack of government support.LISTEN TO PODCAST
America’s anti vaccine problem a school in Miami’s gone extreme.
The US cheerleader court case it’s all about the right to free speech.
R300 million budget to bring relief to artists disappeared. Opera singer Sibongile Mngoma is determined to get answers and action.LISTEN TO PODCAST
It looks like Cape Town Film Studios are set to have a record year. Find out what else is happening around the international appetite for filming in Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the brain behind Black Brain Productions, Mpumi Nhlapo, for his view on the industry, and how it has been impacted by Covid, and government's lack of support.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Veteran performer and satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys speaks to Refilwe about the future of live performances in a post-Covid world.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Goliath & Goliath is one of the most recognisable comedic entertainment brands in the country, made up of the the comedy trio, Jason, Donovan and Nicholas.
We're joined on the line by Donovan Goliath.