SA's covid-19 vaccine rollout latest

Health writer and editor, Laura Lopez Gonzalez speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the country's continues Covid vaccine rollout plan as detailed by Minister Zweli Mkhize in a briefing to parliament on Wednesday. The Minister says the second phase will continue in mid-May.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Rajib Dasgupta, Chairperson, Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University, about the Covid-19 crisis in India.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A search for Nazi gold it begins in Poland next week.
The loss of the 3rd Astronaut Michael Collins RIP.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
New City measures could be far-reaching for pet owners but may make it a safer place to live. Chairperson of the city’s Safety and Security Portfolio Committee, Mzwakhe Nqavashe, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the proposal.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Hennie Van Vuuren, the CEO of Open Secrets speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the appearance of the ruling party president, Cyril Ramaphosa at the Zondo Commission.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The South African food rescue organisation SA Harvest is this week delivering its 5 millionth meal , providing a much-needed service for a portion of South Africa's hungry.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Breakfast producer Stephan Lombard shares the latest in social media news.
Tiyani Maluleke is the stakeholder relations executive for the South African Music Performance Rights Association (Sampra), a collective management organisation (CMO) that administers Needletime Rights on behalf of recording artists and record labels. She speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how their work has impacted artists during the lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST