The Social Rundown

Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Virgin Active SA goes offline after cyber attack Virgin Active SA says it has taken all systems offline after it was hit by "sophisticated cybercriminals". 1 May 2021 9:58 AM
City of Cape Town asks NSPCA to clarify stance on paintball guns used on baboons The City of Cape Town says the NSPCA has not consulted or engaged City officials about its apparent decision to withdraw support f... 1 May 2021 7:44 AM
[UPDATE] Atlantic Seaboard tap water cleared for drinking City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Dept and Health Dept investigated an unusual smell/taste of municipal tap water. 30 April 2021 6:16 PM
Rape victim's fight to bring civil claim after 40 years could change SA law It's hoped the case could overturn the 3-year prescription on civil claims for sexual offences. The WLC's Bronwyn Pithey explains. 30 April 2021 4:20 PM
Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Kgalema Motlanthe stood against Zuma and lost' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Dirk Kotze of the Department of Political Sciences at Unisa. 30 April 2021 12:31 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Yesterday was better, but they could’ve dug deeper' "The Commission should take what the President says with a significant degree of doubt," says political analyst Ongama Mtimka. 30 April 2021 9:39 AM
Cosatu wants Mchunu to step down after asking for public input on wage dispute Labour federation Cosatu has called on Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu to step aside amid a deadlock in pu... 30 April 2021 10:11 AM
From homeless heroin addict to drug counsellor and mentor: Jerry Mboweni's story Jerry Mboweni chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about how he turned his life around. 1 May 2021 9:12 AM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
The Social Rundown

The Social Rundown

30 April 2021 6:32 AM

Breakfast producer Stephan Lombard shares the latest in social media news.

 


More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Trailblazer: Lorna Scott

30 April 2021 8:58 AM

What started as a hobby is now a massive gin empire. We speak to the woman behind Inverroche. 

The Binge Club

30 April 2021 8:34 AM

Matthew Green | Binge Buddy


The Handmaid's Tale(Showmax)

Set in Gilead, a totalitarian society in what used to be part of the United States. Gilead is ruled by a fundamentalist regime that treats women as property of the state.

Shadow and Bone (Netflix)

Sinister forces plot against a young soldier after she reveals a magical power that may unite her world. 


The Nevers(Showmax)

A group of Victorian women suddenly gain mysterious powers and go up against a relentless stream of enemies to fulfil their mission which could change the world. 

UFS establishes Academy for Multilingualism

30 April 2021 8:27 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peet Van Aardt, custodian of the brand new Academy for Multilingualism at the University of Free State. The academy will generate a language-rich environment by developing Afrikaans, Sesotho and IsiZulu learning aids for students in addition to the official english medium of education. 

The World View - India’s tribal medicine problem it may be making the pandemic worse

30 April 2021 8:00 AM

A skeleton in court Alexei Navalny lashes out at president Putin.
 
UFOs buzz the U.S. navy there appears to be video evidence of it. 

The Africa Report - Deadly flooding in Mauritius turns roads into rivers

30 April 2021 7:53 AM

84 Namibian doctors charged with fraud.

Algerian opposition leader arrested.

#IFQSAT

30 April 2021 7:36 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Call to extend the Covid grant

30 April 2021 7:33 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lynette Maart, national director of Black Sash, to find out more about their call for an extension of the R350 Covid relief grant, which comes to an end this month. 

Day 2 of Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission

30 April 2021 7:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to political analyst Ongama Mtimka about day 2 of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Zondo Commission.

12-year-old launches organisation to combat bullying

30 April 2021 7:01 AM

Help Lilah help other victims of bullying by sponsoring an anonymous letter box at a school.

City Nature Challenge 2021: City of Cape Town

30 April 2021 6:37 AM

The global City Nature Challenge is taking place between 30 April and 3 May, and the focus this year will be less on the challenge itself and rather on getting people into nature. 

EWN Highlights

