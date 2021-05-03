How to reduce the risk of flooding in your home

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:20
What is at stake for the struggling DA ahead of polls?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Erwin Schwella - Dean of the School of Social Innovation at Hugenote College
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise on trial for animal cruelty
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alex Mitchley - News24 Journalist
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Peter Gastrow: Report into extortion.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Peter Gastrow - Senior Advisor at Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime (GI TOC)
Today at 10:08
International news - BBC
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
How does privilege, political power, unearned opportunities, education intersect?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jamie Mightie
Today at 10:33
Planning for the future: How will Cape Town look in 20 years ?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt - Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment at City Of Cape Town
Edgar Pieterse - Director at African Centre For Cities At The University Of Cape Town
Jodi Allemeier
Today at 11:05
In The Chair: Allan Boesak
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Allan Boesak - Member at Cope
Today at 11:32
Saving Cricket South Africa
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JUDITH FEBRUARY INTERIM BOARD MEMBER, CSA
Today at 15:40
Book: Do Not Disturb
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michela Wrong
Latest Local
SA media's lazy reportage on LGBTIQ+ stories feeds into hate: Matuba Mahlatjie Journalist and broadcaster Matuba Mahlatjie says most mainstream newsrooms have failed in their reporting on LGBTIQ+ issues. 2 May 2021 11:52 AM
Solidarity threatens legal action over employment of Cuban engineers in SA Trade union Solidarity has written a legal letter to the Water and Sanitation Dept calling for the suspension of the Cuban enginee... 1 May 2021 11:38 AM
Virgin Active SA goes offline after cyber attack Virgin Active SA says it has taken all systems offline after it was hit by "sophisticated cybercriminals". 1 May 2021 9:58 AM
View all Local
Rape victim's fight to bring civil claim after 40 years could change SA law It's hoped the case could overturn the 3-year prescription on civil claims for sexual offences. The WLC's Bronwyn Pithey explains. 30 April 2021 4:20 PM
Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Kgalema Motlanthe stood against Zuma and lost' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Dirk Kotze of the Department of Political Sciences at Unisa. 30 April 2021 12:31 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Yesterday was better, but they could’ve dug deeper' "The Commission should take what the President says with a significant degree of doubt," says political analyst Ongama Mtimka. 30 April 2021 9:39 AM
View all Politics
1 in 7 UK shops stand empty: 'It’s shocking!' "One in five retail stores in Northeast of England is now vacant," laments UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 30 April 2021 2:11 PM
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous. 30 April 2021 1:10 PM
Cosatu wants Mchunu to step down after asking for public input on wage dispute Labour federation Cosatu has called on Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu to step aside amid a deadlock in pu... 30 April 2021 10:11 AM
View all Business
Online community #RunningWithTumiSole unites runners from across the globe Lawyer and social media activist Tumi Sole says he's been thrilled to see the positive impact of the #RunningWithTumiSole movement... 2 May 2021 1:12 PM
Fuel price to drop this Wednesday - here's by how much Fuel prices are set to decrease this month, according to the Department of Energy. 2 May 2021 10:18 AM
From homeless heroin addict to drug counsellor and mentor: Jerry Mboweni's story Jerry Mboweni chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about how he turned his life around. 1 May 2021 9:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
1 in 7 UK shops stand empty: 'It’s shocking!' "One in five retail stores in Northeast of England is now vacant," laments UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 30 April 2021 2:11 PM
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
View all Africa
Cash-in-transit robbery on Thursday: 'They’re not scared to use violence' "These are career criminals," says Gareth Newham (Institute of Security Studies). "They have access to automatic weapons." 30 April 2021 2:52 PM
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous. 30 April 2021 1:10 PM
Ramaphosa at Zondo: 'Kgalema Motlanthe stood against Zuma and lost' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Dirk Kotze of the Department of Political Sciences at Unisa. 30 April 2021 12:31 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
How to reduce the risk of flooding in your home

How to reduce the risk of flooding in your home

3 May 2021 6:45 AM

Refilwe chats to Penny Swift, from building regulations site SANS 10400, to get tips on how to prepare for the wet season and  reduce the risk of flooding in your home.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Moolah Monday - Why you should consider pet insurance

3 May 2021 6:52 AM

One of the biggest (potential) expenses for many pet owners will be the cost of covering veterinary expenses, especially if their pets are injured or require medical care at some point. Today on Moolah Monday we discuss the merits of getting pet insurance with Chanelle Williams, the Operational Director of P.Uma (Pet Underwriting Managing Agency) - who  underwrite the likes of Dogsure / Catsure, Medipet and Paw Paw.

The Social Rundown

3 May 2021 6:42 AM

Breakfast producer Stephan Lombard shares the latest in social media news.

 

Trailblazer: Lorna Scott

30 April 2021 8:58 AM

What started as a hobby is now a massive gin empire. We speak to the woman behind Inverroche. 

The Binge Club

30 April 2021 8:34 AM

Matthew Green | Binge Buddy


The Handmaid's Tale(Showmax)

Set in Gilead, a totalitarian society in what used to be part of the United States. Gilead is ruled by a fundamentalist regime that treats women as property of the state.

Shadow and Bone (Netflix)

Sinister forces plot against a young soldier after she reveals a magical power that may unite her world. 


The Nevers(Showmax)

A group of Victorian women suddenly gain mysterious powers and go up against a relentless stream of enemies to fulfil their mission which could change the world. 

UFS establishes Academy for Multilingualism

30 April 2021 8:27 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peet Van Aardt, custodian of the brand new Academy for Multilingualism at the University of Free State. The academy will generate a language-rich environment by developing Afrikaans, Sesotho and IsiZulu learning aids for students in addition to the official english medium of education. 

The World View - India’s tribal medicine problem it may be making the pandemic worse

30 April 2021 8:00 AM

A skeleton in court Alexei Navalny lashes out at president Putin.
 
UFOs buzz the U.S. navy there appears to be video evidence of it. 

The Africa Report - Deadly flooding in Mauritius turns roads into rivers

30 April 2021 7:53 AM

84 Namibian doctors charged with fraud.

Algerian opposition leader arrested.

#IFQSAT

30 April 2021 7:36 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Call to extend the Covid grant

30 April 2021 7:33 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lynette Maart, national director of Black Sash, to find out more about their call for an extension of the R350 Covid relief grant, which comes to an end this month. 

