What is at stake for the struggling DA ahead of polls?

Latest Local
Eskom corruption: Tenders worth R178 billion 'red-flagged' in a decade - News24 R178 billion of dodgy tenders at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kyle Cowan (News24) and Bernard Hotz (Werkmans Attorneys). 3 May 2021 6:24 PM
SA govt's move to ban canned hunting a 'new era of environmental management' Cabinet has endorsed a report calling for an end to lion farming, captive lion hunting, cub-petting, and the commercial farming of... 3 May 2021 4:56 PM
Cape Town hospital calls on mothers to donate breast milk Tygerberg Hospital is in great need of donor breastmilk. Healthy mothers in the Western Cape have been urged to help. 3 May 2021 4:14 PM
'In 1994 the ANC didn't want to win the election in W Cape' - Rev Alan Boesak Lester Kiewit chats to Rev Alan Boesak about the history of the mass democratic movement and struggle in the Western Cape. 3 May 2021 1:13 PM
'Corruption claims in DA must be investigated' Prof Erwin Schwella analyses the situation the Democratic Alliance is in and where to from here for the party. 3 May 2021 9:21 AM
Solidarity threatens legal action over employment of Cuban engineers in SA Trade union Solidarity has written a legal letter to the Water and Sanitation Dept calling for the suspension of the Cuban enginee... 1 May 2021 11:38 AM
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open? Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites. 3 May 2021 7:30 PM
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB). 3 May 2021 7:20 PM
Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM. 3 May 2021 6:51 PM
Online community #RunningWithTumiSole unites runners from across the globe Lawyer and social media activist Tumi Sole says he's been thrilled to see the positive impact of the #RunningWithTumiSole movement... 2 May 2021 1:12 PM
Fuel price to drop this Wednesday - here's by how much Fuel prices are set to decrease this month, according to the Department of Energy. 2 May 2021 10:18 AM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
1 in 7 UK shops stand empty: 'It’s shocking!' "One in five retail stores in Northeast of England is now vacant," laments UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 30 April 2021 2:11 PM
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
What is at stake for the struggling DA ahead of polls?

What is at stake for the struggling DA ahead of polls?

3 May 2021 7:34 AM

Prof Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation at Hugenote College looks at why these upcoming municipal elections are so crucial for the Democratic Alliance, as the party's internal mayoral race intensifies, and allegations of corruption emerge.


The Emerging Economies

3 May 2021 8:39 AM

With Prof Lyal White Research Assoc at the Brenthurst Foundation and Founder of Contextual Intelligence.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise on trial for animal cruelty

3 May 2021 8:25 AM

Refliwe chats to News24 journalist Alex Mitchley on the animal cruelty case against National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise.

The World View - An unnoticed Asian war at the border between Tajikistan & Kyrgyzstan

3 May 2021 7:59 AM

China mocks India a diplomatic spat over a social media post.
 
A football pitch invasion fan power stops the Manchester United match.
 
A 300 ton fat Berg blocking the sewers of Birmingham in England. 

The Africa Report: Chad names transitional government including a new reconciliation ministry.

3 May 2021 7:53 AM

Nigeria bans travelers from Brazil, India and Turkey to curb spike in COVID cases.

Kenya prohibits romances and marriage between police officers.

#IFQSAT

3 May 2021 7:36 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

Slush fund allegations against Mayor Plato

3 May 2021 7:22 AM

GOOD Party's Secretary General Brett Herron, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about allegations against mayor Dan Plato, that Covid relief funding is being used in a political slush fund.

Moolah Monday - Why you should consider pet insurance

3 May 2021 6:52 AM

One of the biggest (potential) expenses for many pet owners will be the cost of covering veterinary expenses, especially if their pets are injured or require medical care at some point. Today on Moolah Monday we discuss the merits of getting pet insurance with Chanelle Williams, the Operational Director of P.Uma (Pet Underwriting Managing Agency) - who  underwrite the likes of Dogsure / Catsure, Medipet and Paw Paw.

How to reduce the risk of flooding in your home

3 May 2021 6:45 AM

Refilwe chats to Penny Swift, from building regulations site SANS 10400, to get tips on how to prepare for the wet season and  reduce the risk of flooding in your home.

The Social Rundown

3 May 2021 6:42 AM

Breakfast producer Stephan Lombard shares the latest in social media news.

 

Trending

[VIDEOS & PHOTOS] Admiral's Kloof fire that spread to Redhill under control

Local

Cape Town hospital calls on mothers to donate breast milk

Local

Cape Town's illicit economy is growing - Peter Gastrow

Local

EWN Highlights

More international aid lands in India as death toll hits record

3 May 2021 7:18 PM

Montana: I did not abuse my position and buy properties for personal benefit

3 May 2021 7:02 PM

Section27 to continue battle to end pit toilet use at Limpopo schools

3 May 2021 6:46 PM

