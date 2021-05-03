The Emerging Economies

With Prof Lyal White Research Assoc at the Brenthurst Foundation and Founder of Contextual Intelligence.
Refliwe chats to News24 journalist Alex Mitchley on the animal cruelty case against National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise.LISTEN TO PODCAST
China mocks India a diplomatic spat over a social media post.
A football pitch invasion fan power stops the Manchester United match.
A 300 ton fat Berg blocking the sewers of Birmingham in England.
Nigeria bans travelers from Brazil, India and Turkey to curb spike in COVID cases.
Kenya prohibits romances and marriage between police officers.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Prof Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation at Hugenote College looks at why these upcoming municipal elections are so crucial for the Democratic Alliance, as the party's internal mayoral race intensifies, and allegations of corruption emerge.LISTEN TO PODCAST
GOOD Party's Secretary General Brett Herron, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about allegations against mayor Dan Plato, that Covid relief funding is being used in a political slush fund.LISTEN TO PODCAST
One of the biggest (potential) expenses for many pet owners will be the cost of covering veterinary expenses, especially if their pets are injured or require medical care at some point. Today on Moolah Monday we discuss the merits of getting pet insurance with Chanelle Williams, the Operational Director of P.Uma (Pet Underwriting Managing Agency) - who underwrite the likes of Dogsure / Catsure, Medipet and Paw Paw.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe chats to Penny Swift, from building regulations site SANS 10400, to get tips on how to prepare for the wet season and reduce the risk of flooding in your home.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Breakfast producer Stephan Lombard shares the latest in social media news.