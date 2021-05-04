The World View - India’s Covid-19 disaster the oxygen shortage has become dire

Busting a child abuse network after police work in 6 nations.
Mr & Mrs Microsoft Bill & Melinda Gates are getting divorced.
Breakfast producer Stephan Lombard shares the latest in social media news.
Would you choose never to have biological children even if you have the ways and means to do so? Marc Fehr is a Swiss national who has settled in South Africa, and at the age of 33 he decided to undergo a vasectomy, to ensure he never has any biological offspring.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Democratic Alliance's shadow minister for health and MP, Siviwe, Gwarube, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about her concerns, following visits to various vaccination rollout sites across the country.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Marvin Charles of News24 speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the first day of public hearings into a blast at Denel's Somerset West Plant that left eight people dead in 2018.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha speaks to Refilwe Moloto about reports that the power supplier has spent R178billion on dodgy tenders in ten years.
LINK: https://www.news24.com/news24/southafrica/investigations/eskomfiles/the-eskom-files-exclusive-power-utilitys-r178-000-000-000-dodgy-tender-tsunami-20210503
There are some significant developments regarding our digital privacy in the pipeline. Brendyn Lotz writes for HTXT Africa, and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about what we can expect from tech giants like Google and Apple, and whether they will ultimately be to our benefit?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe speaks to Vanessa Harris director of Noir.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Prof Lyal White Research Assoc at the Brenthurst Foundation and Founder of Contextual Intelligence.LISTEN TO PODCAST