Hospice week and the art of living and dying

May 3-10 is Hospice Week, and there are currently 103 hospice members of the Hospice Palliative Care Association (HPCA), most of which are primarily self-funded through donations and grants, with minimal formal support. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic their services have been in greater need than ever before.
Leigh Meinert, Advocacy manager for Hospice Palliative Care Association speaks to Refilwe Moloto.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to environmentalist Siya Sokomani after he took to social media to raise the alarm about sewage flowing through the streets of Khayelitsha's Site C.
The SA Weather Service has issued a number of warnings relating to rain and flooding. Refilwe Moloto speaks to forecaster Henning Grobler
Breakfast producer Stephan Lombard shares the latest in social media news.
There are thousands of examples of San rock art and paintings throughout South Africa, and many of these are within a few hours drive of Cape Town.
Would you choose never to have biological children even if you have the ways and means to do so? Marc Fehr is a Swiss national who has settled in South Africa, and at the age of 33 he decided to undergo a vasectomy, to ensure he never has any biological offspring.
The Democratic Alliance's shadow minister for health and MP, Siviwe, Gwarube, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about her concerns, following visits to various vaccination rollout sites across the country.