Site C's sewage crisis

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Third Wave
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa - Epidemiologist and Research Fellow - Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Fatima Hassan - Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Ramaphosa's Ankole Longhorns
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Denene Erasmus
Today at 10:08
Cape Town's food scene
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Munir Haywood
Pamela Mconie
Today at 10:33
70 Years of Drum Magazine
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thulani Gqirana
Today at 10:45
70 Years of Drum Magazine
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Cape Family Research Forum
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daiyaan Petersen
Today at 15:40
Book: Do Not Disturb
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michela Wrong
No Items to show
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Cape Town weather warning: Prepare for localised flooding Henning Grobler of SA Weather Services forecasts continuous thundershowers over the Cape metropole area from Wednesday afternoon. 5 May 2021 7:47 AM
'Hospices help you make the most of the life you have left' Reach out to hospices earlier, not at the very end when all hope is lost, says Hospice Palliative Care Association's Leigh Meinert 5 May 2021 7:27 AM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
Despite ANC top 6 support for Magashule to step aside, 'neither side will win' Eyewitness News Political Journalist Tshidi Madia says there are reports that ANC NWC has proposed suspension letters be issued. 4 May 2021 1:04 PM
'Very difficult to find any clean transactions in Eskom workings - Mantshantsha It would be hard to find many that are not tainted by some form of corruption or incompetency, notes Eskom's Sikonati Mantshantsha 4 May 2021 8:06 AM
'In 1994 the ANC didn't want to win the election in W Cape' - Rev Alan Boesak Lester Kiewit chats to Rev Alan Boesak about the history of the mass democratic movement and struggle in the Western Cape. 3 May 2021 1:13 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50 Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger. 4 May 2021 6:50 PM
Yoga teacher and mountain guide team up to offer forest bathing in Cape Town This local duo offers a forest bathing experience in Cape Town after discovering the great benefits of spending mindful time in th... 4 May 2021 5:20 PM
Why this young man chose a vasectomy to remain childless and protect our planet Swiss national Marc Fehr living in South Africa decided at age 33 to undergo a vasectomy to ensure he never biological offspring. 4 May 2021 11:01 AM
'Browse with Brave rather than Google Chrome to protect your info and privacy' Tech guru Brendyn Lotz gives a user-friendly explanation about cookies, what will replace them, and how to safeguard your info. 4 May 2021 7:15 AM
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world's richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi's hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix's new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
How to encourage more over-60s to register for a Covid-19 vaccine "The most important thing is education by people that you trust," says persuasion scientist Ian Rheeder. 4 May 2021 5:13 PM
Public sector workers demand 7% salary hike "Union leaders are not keen to advocate for strike action," says Martin Jansen, Director at Workers World Media Productions. 4 May 2021 4:29 PM
Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court Going to work after a positive Covid-19 test will get you fired. Africa Melane interviews Kim Heres. 4 May 2021 3:41 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Site C's sewage crisis

Site C's sewage crisis

5 May 2021 7:34 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to environmentalist Siya Sokomani after he took to social media to raise the alarm about sewage flowing through the streets of Khayelitsha's Site C.


#IFQSAT

5 May 2021 7:47 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Heavy rains expected

5 May 2021 7:27 AM

The SA Weather Service has issued a number of warnings relating to rain and flooding. Refilwe Moloto speaks to forecaster Henning Grobler

The Social Rundown

5 May 2021 6:52 AM

Breakfast producer Stephan Lombard shares the latest in social media news.

Get up close to san rock art

5 May 2021 6:49 AM

There are thousands of examples of San rock art and paintings throughout South Africa, and many of these are within a few hours drive of Cape Town. 

Hospice week and the art of living and dying

5 May 2021 6:47 AM

May 3-10 is Hospice Week, and there are currently 103 hospice members of the Hospice Palliative Care Association (HPCA), most of which are primarily self-funded through donations and grants, with minimal formal support. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic their services have been in greater need than ever before. 

Leigh Meinert, Advocacy manager for Hospice Palliative Care Association speaks to Refilwe Moloto.

The Social Rundown

4 May 2021 10:27 AM

Breakfast producer Stephan Lombard shares the latest in social media news.

 

Childless by choice to save the climate

4 May 2021 8:35 AM

Would you choose never to have biological children even if you have the ways and means to do so? Marc Fehr is a Swiss national who has settled in South Africa, and at the age of 33 he decided to undergo a vasectomy, to ensure he never has any biological offspring. 

#IFQSAT

4 May 2021 8:29 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Vaccine site rollout visit leaves DA with concerns

4 May 2021 8:27 AM

The Democratic Alliance's shadow minister for health and MP, Siviwe, Gwarube, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about her concerns, following visits to various vaccination rollout sites across the country.

