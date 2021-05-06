Supercurricular activities boost chance of standing out when applying at top universities

According to Rebecca Pretorius, Country Manager at Crimson Education, a university admissions support consultancy which assists in getting applicants enrolled at top universities such as Oxford, Cambridge, the Ivy League and more, applicants stand a better chance of gaining admission not for having good grades and a decent range of extracurricular activities under the belt, but for having taken part in "supercurriculars".