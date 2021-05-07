SAHPRA needs bigger budget to remain efficient

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 17:45
interview - Chris Bertish
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Latest Local
VACCINE WRAP | NCCC mulls tighter border rules amid fears of 'imported' variants CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 7 May 2021 3:12 PM
South African student in China falls to her death under mysterious circumstances Kgothatso Mdunana (24) was studying civil engineering at Shandong University. 7 May 2021 3:06 PM
Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder denied bail Ntuthuko Shoba is alleged to be behind the murder of pregnant Tshegofatso Pule found hanging from a tree last June in Durban Deep. 7 May 2021 2:01 PM
More rain in Little Karoo's Ladismith area over past 2 days than in last 7 years W Cape Local Govt and Environmental Affairs' James-Brent Styan says the storm aftermath will see rivers flooding low-lying areas. 7 May 2021 1:48 PM
'Some feel Ace Magashule should force his way into NEC meeting if not allowed' "In Ace Magashule’s camp, there are people who feel he should force his way in if he’s not allowed," says Tshidi Madia. 7 May 2021 1:08 PM
Unity and discipline are sacrosanct! – ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe "Ace Magashule was summarily suspended," says ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. "The President is not suspended." 6 May 2021 1:33 PM
Golden Arrow tests viability of fully electric fleet Lester Kiewit interviews Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke Beyer. 7 May 2021 10:34 AM
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 6 May 2021 8:57 PM
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
How SA-born fragrance expert helps Covid long-haulers fix loss of smell Sue Phillips is helping patients to find their sense of smell again using the tools she works with every day, perfumes. 7 May 2021 5:17 PM
Brilliant poet performer Siphokazi Jonas shares her music playlist on CapeTalk The writer, poet, and performer shares her feel-good song choices from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 7 May 2021 11:59 AM
What's on offer at 'First Thursdays' in May 'First Thursdays' is a monthly program encouraging people to remain in the city centre after work and enjoy what's on offer. 6 May 2021 7:01 PM
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one There’s no better time than now to rediscover Durban and enjoy a unique and memorable experience in the warmest place to be. 6 May 2021 7:30 AM
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
South African student in China falls to her death under mysterious circumstances Kgothatso Mdunana (24) was studying civil engineering at Shandong University. 7 May 2021 3:06 PM
Chinese rocket to plunge back to Earth on the weekend – nobody knows where "The Chinese space agency was negligent," says astronomer Dr. Daniel Cunnama. "It can hit anywhere." 7 May 2021 2:15 PM
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Dagga in food is so hot right now – a passing fad, or here to stay? Lester Kiewit interviews Ziyaad September (maker of cannabis ice cream) and "Stoney Polony", maker of cannabis brownies. 7 May 2021 12:01 PM
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
SAHPRA needs bigger budget to remain efficient

SAHPRA needs bigger budget to remain efficient

7 May 2021 7:31 AM

SAHPRA CEO Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela briefed MP's on Wednesday that the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority is operating with only 290 out of 500 staff. Refilwe Moloto finds out why they fear this and a lack of budget may impact their speed and efficiency.


City Faves: Oumeul Bakkerij

7 May 2021 8:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Shannon McKenzie, the operations manager at the popular Oumeul Bakkery.

Trailblazer: Celia Imrie

7 May 2021 8:28 AM

Known for films like The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Bridget Jones, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Calendar Girls and MANY more, Celia Imrie joins Refilwe to talk about her latest release: Love, Sarah.

The World View - Drugs raid shoot out in Brazil many dead after a police operation in Rio

7 May 2021 7:56 AM

Vaccine patents reaction to the US idea of allowing Covid-19 vaccine copies.

Gunboat Diplomacy Britain & France at loggerheads over fishing rights. 

The Africa Report - Kenya and Uganda detect Indian strain of Covid virus

7 May 2021 7:52 AM

All the old disputes with Morocco resurface as Spain takes in Sahrawi leader for COVID treatment.

Nine babies born to a Malian mother. Their combined weight still does not equal the largest baby born.

#IFQSAT: Cyril Ramaphosa pushback on questions in Parly

7 May 2021 7:35 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

Flood and storm damage latest

7 May 2021 7:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the head of the Province's Disaster Management, Colin Deiner, for an update on the storm damage suffered across the province, then the mayor of the Overberg, Andries Franken joins us after their area was particularly hard hit.

Rocket expected to crash this weekend - but no one knows where

7 May 2021 6:53 AM

A large piece of a Chinese rocket is expected to re-enter and crash somewhere on earth this weekend after it went out of control following its mission to deliver components to the Tianhe (Heavenly Harmony) space station. It is currently uncertain where the re-entry will begin and whether any of the pieces will survive and crash into populated areas.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Daniel Cunnama, Science Engagement Astronomer at the South African Astronomical Observatory.

Flautist offers reward for stolen instruments

7 May 2021 6:50 AM

Flautist Louisa Theart recently had her backpack stolen literally from right under her feet when she was in Zonnebloem.  In that backpack were her beloved flute and piccolo and she is offering a R5000 reward for their return. 

The Social Rundown

7 May 2021 6:45 AM

Breakfast producer Stephan Lombard shares the latest in social media news.  

More rain in Little Karoo's Ladismith area over past 2 days than in last 7 years

Local Politics

How SA-born fragrance expert helps Covid long-haulers fix loss of smell

Lifestyle

State compiling wide-ranging case against alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack

7 May 2021 4:52 PM

Death toll after severe weather in Western Cape rises to 4

7 May 2021 4:02 PM

After senior DA member Solly Msimanga assaulted, ANC in Tshwane demands probe

7 May 2021 3:50 PM

