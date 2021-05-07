The Africa Report - Kenya and Uganda detect Indian strain of Covid virus

All the old disputes with Morocco resurface as Spain takes in Sahrawi leader for COVID treatment.
Nine babies born to a Malian mother. Their combined weight still does not equal the largest baby born.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Shannon McKenzie, the operations manager at the popular Oumeul Bakkery.
Known for films like The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Bridget Jones, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Calendar Girls and MANY more, Celia Imrie joins Refilwe to talk about her latest release: Love, Sarah.
Vaccine patents reaction to the US idea of allowing Covid-19 vaccine copies.
Gunboat Diplomacy Britain & France at loggerheads over fishing rights.
SAHPRA CEO Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela briefed MP's on Wednesday that the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority is operating with only 290 out of 500 staff. Refilwe Moloto finds out why they fear this and a lack of budget may impact their speed and efficiency.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the head of the Province's Disaster Management, Colin Deiner, for an update on the storm damage suffered across the province, then the mayor of the Overberg, Andries Franken joins us after their area was particularly hard hit.
A large piece of a Chinese rocket is expected to re-enter and crash somewhere on earth this weekend after it went out of control following its mission to deliver components to the Tianhe (Heavenly Harmony) space station. It is currently uncertain where the re-entry will begin and whether any of the pieces will survive and crash into populated areas.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Daniel Cunnama, Science Engagement Astronomer at the South African Astronomical Observatory.
Flautist Louisa Theart recently had her backpack stolen literally from right under her feet when she was in Zonnebloem. In that backpack were her beloved flute and piccolo and she is offering a R5000 reward for their return.
Breakfast producer Stephan Lombard shares the latest in social media news.