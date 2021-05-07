Rocket expected to crash this weekend - but no one knows where

A large piece of a Chinese rocket is expected to re-enter and crash somewhere on earth this weekend after it went out of control following its mission to deliver components to the Tianhe (Heavenly Harmony) space station. It is currently uncertain where the re-entry will begin and whether any of the pieces will survive and crash into populated areas.



Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Daniel Cunnama, Science Engagement Astronomer at the South African Astronomical Observatory.