The Social Rundown

Breakfast producer Stephan Lombard shares the latest in social media news.
With Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has launched an online booking system for disability grants, and the system is being piloted in the Western Cape. Abraham Mahlangu, Sassa's regional executive manager speaks to Refilwe Moloto.
A wayward Chinese rocket debris has landed in the Indian ocean.
The Prince, the payment & Putin it’s a royal cash-for-access scandal.
With Jean-Jacques Cornish.
Malaria vaccine offers a breakthrough in this child-killing disease - provided Africa leaders handle it properly.
Conservationistas don’t buy Zimbabwe’s reasons for selling the rights to shoot 500 elephants.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
The Western Cape's head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the province is structuring its vaccine rollout amid fears of a third wave as four provinces see a rise in cases.
Mia Malan the founding editor of Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism joins Refilwe Moloto to look at the rising threat of a third wave, the emergence of two new variants and how we are set to deal with them, considering our own vaccine efforts still have more questions than answers.
Debicheck is a new payment system which promises to keep our money safe. What do we need to do to activate this system and how exactly does it work? Refilwe Moloto finds out more from Ghita Erling, the CEO of the Payments Association of SA.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Shannon McKenzie, the operations manager at the popular Oumeul Bakkery.