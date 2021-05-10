Covid-19: more variants cause concern and threat of third wave

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Mike Bolhuis on Organised Crime
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mike Bolhuis
Today at 16:55
South Africa's 1980's Debt Crisis Secrets revealed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Pitt
Today at 17:35
Rapid Fire
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
WC farmers urged to be vigilant after bird flu hits chicken farm in Worcester A poultry farm in the Worcester area is under quarantine after its chickens tested positive for bird flu. 10 May 2021 10:26 AM
How Sassa's new online booking system for disability grant clients works Abraham Mahlangu, Sassa's regional executive manager speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the pilot system. 10 May 2021 9:25 AM
Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée A friend of Anele Tembe, who fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel in April, claims the rapper was violent and abusive. 10 May 2021 9:08 AM
Author Kim Heller urges white South Africans to talk honestly about privilege The author of No White Lies says South Africa remains one of the most unequal societies in the world. 8 May 2021 10:40 AM
More rain in Little Karoo's Ladismith area over past 2 days than in last 7 years W Cape Local Govt and Environmental Affairs' James-Brent Styan says the storm aftermath will see rivers flooding low-lying areas. 7 May 2021 1:48 PM
'Some feel Ace Magashule should force his way into NEC meeting if not allowed' "In Ace Magashule’s camp, there are people who feel he should force his way in if he’s not allowed," says Tshidi Madia. 7 May 2021 1:08 PM
Dagga in food is so hot right now – a passing fad, or here to stay? Lester Kiewit interviews Ziyaad September (maker of cannabis ice cream) and "Stoney Polony", maker of cannabis brownies. 7 May 2021 12:01 PM
Golden Arrow tests viability of fully electric fleet Lester Kiewit interviews Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke Beyer. 7 May 2021 10:34 AM
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 6 May 2021 8:57 PM
The pros and cons of weight loss surgery Dr Jeanne Lubbe who specialises in surgical gastroenterology says there are definite health benefits to weight loss surgery. 9 May 2021 2:35 PM
Raising a child is challenging, but even more so for a single mother South Africa has one of the highest figures of absent fathers, resulting in many households being headed up by single mothers. 9 May 2021 8:39 AM
Darren Thomas was shot and stabbed in a house robbery but miraculously survived He was a keen sportsman, a kickboxing champ his whole life but one fateful night changed everything and left him paralysed. 8 May 2021 9:53 AM
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
3 cool and fun things to do this Mother's Day weekend in Cape Town Get to Beau Constantia on Saturday afternoon for a 'Silent Boogie' and dance yourself silly without disturbing the neighbours. 8 May 2021 7:46 AM
Brilliant poet performer Siphokazi Jonas shares her music playlist on CapeTalk The writer, poet, and performer shares her feel-good song choices from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 7 May 2021 11:59 AM
Embarrassment for UK royals as prince accused of 'selling access' to Kremlin The Queen's cousin, Prince Michael of Kent is accused of attempting to use his royal status for profit. 10 May 2021 10:33 AM
South African student in China falls to her death under mysterious circumstances Kgothatso Mdunana (24) was studying civil engineering at Shandong University. 7 May 2021 3:06 PM
Chinese rocket to plunge back to Earth on the weekend – nobody knows where "The Chinese space agency was negligent," says astronomer Dr. Daniel Cunnama. "It can hit anywhere." 7 May 2021 2:15 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Dagga in food is so hot right now – a passing fad, or here to stay? Lester Kiewit interviews Ziyaad September (maker of cannabis ice cream) and "Stoney Polony", maker of cannabis brownies. 7 May 2021 12:01 PM
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Covid-19: more variants cause concern and threat of third wave

Covid-19: more variants cause concern and threat of third wave

10 May 2021 7:25 AM

Mia Malan the founding editor of Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism joins Refilwe Moloto to look at the rising threat of a third wave, the emergence of two new variants and how we are set to deal with them, considering our own vaccine efforts still have more questions than answers.


The Emerging Economies

10 May 2021 8:40 AM

With Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of  Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.

Sassa launches online booking system for disability grant clients

10 May 2021 8:25 AM

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has launched an online booking system for disability grants, and the system is being piloted in the Western Cape. Abraham Mahlangu, Sassa's regional executive manager speaks to Refilwe Moloto.

The World View - Afghanistan’s School Atrocity dozens died mainly schoolgirls in Kabul

10 May 2021 7:58 AM

 A wayward Chinese rocket debris has landed in the Indian ocean.
 
The Prince, the payment & Putin it’s a royal cash-for-access scandal. 

The Africa Report - Commonwealth summit, due to be hosted by Rwanda, is postponed again because of Covid.

10 May 2021 7:54 AM

With Jean-Jacques Cornish.

Malaria vaccine offers a breakthrough in this child-killing disease - provided Africa leaders handle it properly.

Conservationistas don’t buy Zimbabwe’s reasons for selling the rights to shoot 500 elephants.

#IFQSAT

10 May 2021 7:39 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Getting more over 60s registered for vaccination

10 May 2021 7:36 AM

The Western Cape's head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the province is structuring its vaccine rollout amid fears of a third wave as four provinces see a rise in cases.

Moolah Monday: PASA explains DebiCheck

10 May 2021 6:54 AM

Debicheck is a new payment system which promises to keep our money safe. What do we need to do to activate this system and how exactly does it work? Refilwe Moloto finds out more from Ghita Erling, the CEO of the Payments Association of SA.

The Social Rundown

10 May 2021 6:35 AM

Breakfast producer Stephan Lombard shares the latest in social media news.  

City Faves: Oumeul Bakkerij

7 May 2021 8:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Shannon McKenzie, the operations manager at the popular Oumeul Bakkery.

'In certain affluent areas of Cape Town metro positivity rate going above 5%'

Local

Uitsig Animal Rescue Centre seeks pawsitive outcome for 22 homeless dogs

Local

Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée

Local Entertainment

Gauteng health dept calls on public to help stop ongoing attacks on EMS staff

10 May 2021 9:56 AM

Cope: Mosioua Lekota's attempt to fire Magashule as MEC was to save ANC

10 May 2021 9:26 AM

Some ANC eThekwini branches call for national general council within 90 days

10 May 2021 8:16 AM

