Rockets fired at Jerusalem as violence escalates

Tensions have been mounting in Jerusalem in the past few days as clashes have been taking place at the site of the Al-Aqsa mosque. What has led up to these clashes? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Na'eem Jennah, the Executive Director at the Afro Middle East Centre
The Department of Home Affairs wants to use facial recognition technology along with its population register which is then to be shared with the SAPS. Is this the price of national security? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Melissa Cawthra, a programme and research officer at the African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum, (APCOF).
Concerned listener Wendy-Leigh alerted the show to a bus trip on the weekend that left her feeling unsafe, with the driver flouting Covid regulations. Bronwen Dyke-Beyer of Golden Arrow responds to Wendy-Leigh's concerns.
COSATU's chief negotiator for public sector unions Mugwena Maluleke talks to Refilwe Moloto about their latest efforts to break the deadlock in Public Servants Association wage negotiations.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
China’s escaped Leopards a safari park kept it a secret for 6 days.
A border on mount Everest China wants mountaineering segregation.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to political analyst Ralph Mathekga about decisions made at the three-day ANC NEC and how they could impact on the political landscape ahead of our upcoming elections.
The man who was taken into police custody for questioning after he was suspected of starting a fire on Devils Peak on April 18 has been released and been taken care of by the Rehoming Collective, a recently-registered NPC. Refilwe Moloto speaks to board member Carlos Mesquita.
Breakfast producer Stephan Lombard shares the latest in social media news.
With Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.