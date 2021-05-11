Tech Tuesday: Gov wants to watch you then share the data

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
SASCOC's readiness for the Olympics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Patience Shikwambana
Today at 17:05
Nelson Mandela Funeral Coruption Trial.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:20
Twins Joined by the head, separated in land mark operation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Tony Figaji - head of Neurosurgery at Red Cross
Today at 17:35
Rapid Fire: Bargain Books R1500 Voucher
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Ugly Fashion: Why are Crocs High Fashion?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacques Le Grange
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Meet Fred Du Preez, the artist behind the mysterious floating Black River statue Art director Fred Du Preez is responsible for creating the mysterious floating statue on the Black River which has captured the cu... 11 May 2021 3:48 PM
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
Family prepares to repatriate Kgothatso Mdunana's body after nearly R600k raised The family of Kgothatso Mdunana is making the final arrangements to have her body returned to South Africa after receiving almost... 11 May 2021 2:08 PM
View all Local
Ace Magashule ordered to say sorry – will (can) he? Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 11 May 2021 12:38 PM
'Israeli settlers want to take over Palestinian homes in Jerusalem' Na'eem Jennah, Executive Director at the Afro-Middle East Centre explains the roots of clashes in East Jerusalem. 11 May 2021 9:26 AM
'Ace Magashule has been pushed and ANC NEC will rally behind that decision' Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks about decisions made at the three-day ANC NEC and the impact on the political landscape 11 May 2021 7:52 AM
View all Politics
Electric cars will be cheaper than 'normal' ones by 2027 - study By 2035, all new cars sold in Europe could be electric, according to a study by Bloomberg New Energy Finance. 11 May 2021 2:08 PM
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
View all Business
Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 10 May 2021 6:21 PM
The pros and cons of weight loss surgery Dr Jeanne Lubbe who specialises in surgical gastroenterology says there are definite health benefits to weight loss surgery. 9 May 2021 2:35 PM
Raising a child is challenging, but even more so for a single mother South Africa has one of the highest figures of absent fathers, resulting in many households being headed up by single mothers. 9 May 2021 8:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
View all Sport
Bob Marley passed away on this day (11 May) 40 years ago It has been four decades since the legendary Marley left us for good. "Such a man cannot be erased from the mind..." 11 May 2021 11:52 AM
Baby joy for Suzelle DIY and Tali's Baby Diary star Julia Anastasopoulos It's 'season 2' for the Suzelle DIY star and actress who has announced she's expecting her second child with husband Ari Kruger. 11 May 2021 11:09 AM
Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée A friend of Anele Tembe, who fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel in April, claims the rapper was violent and abusive. 10 May 2021 9:08 AM
View all Entertainment
'Israeli settlers want to take over Palestinian homes in Jerusalem' Na'eem Jennah, Executive Director at the Afro-Middle East Centre explains the roots of clashes in East Jerusalem. 11 May 2021 9:26 AM
Arrival of variant found in India isn't cause for alarm, says vaccine MAC chair The chairperson of the vaccine advisory committee says the B.1.617.2 variant spreading in India is much more sensitive to vaccine... 10 May 2021 2:54 PM
Does your home insurance cover damage caused by...space junk!? Lester Kiewit asks a legal expert about the legal ins and outs of a potential insurance claim for damage caused by space debris. 10 May 2021 12:51 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
Government wants to scan your face, share data with police - draft policy "The draft policy proposes the centralisation of biometric info of all residents into a single database," says Melissa Cawthra. 11 May 2021 11:03 AM
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Tech Tuesday: Gov wants to watch you then share the data

Tech Tuesday: Gov wants to watch you then share the data

11 May 2021 11:01 AM

The Department of Home Affairs wants to use facial recognition technology along with its population register which is then to be shared with the SAPS. Is this the price of national security? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Melissa Cawthra, a programme and research officer at the African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum, (APCOF).


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Follow up: Golden Arrow on maintaining safe capacity

11 May 2021 8:39 AM

Concerned listener Wendy-Leigh alerted the show to a bus trip on the weekend that left her feeling unsafe, with the driver flouting Covid regulations. Bronwen Dyke-Beyer of Golden Arrow responds to Wendy-Leigh's concerns.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rockets fired at Jerusalem as violence escalates

11 May 2021 8:36 AM

Tensions have been mounting in Jerusalem in the past few days as clashes have been taking place at the site of the Al-Aqsa mosque. What has led up to these clashes? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Na'eem Jennah, the Executive Director at the Afro Middle East Centre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PSA and government in last ditch wage negotiations

11 May 2021 8:29 AM

COSATU's chief negotiator for public sector unions Mugwena Maluleke talks to Refilwe Moloto about their latest efforts to break the deadlock in Public Servants Association wage negotiations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT

11 May 2021 8:01 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Violence In Israel rocket attacks, air strikes & protest clashes

11 May 2021 7:58 AM

China’s escaped Leopards a safari park kept it a secret for 6 days.
 
A border on mount Everest China wants mountaineering segregation. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC NEC outcomes

11 May 2021 7:24 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to political analyst Ralph Mathekga about decisions made at the three-day ANC NEC and how they could impact on the political landscape ahead of our upcoming elections.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on man found making fire on mountain

11 May 2021 6:47 AM

The man who was taken into police custody for questioning after he was suspected of starting a fire on Devils Peak on April 18 has been released and been taken care of by the Rehoming Collective, a recently-registered NPC. Refilwe Moloto speaks to board member Carlos Mesquita.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

11 May 2021 6:46 AM

Breakfast producer Stephan Lombard shares the latest in social media news.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies

10 May 2021 8:40 AM

With Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of  Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Ace Magashule has been pushed and ANC NEC will rally behind that decision'

Politics

Blaming homeless for fire-starting is discrimination, says former homeless man

Local Politics

[UPDATE] They did it! Local trail athletes break world record on Table Mountain

Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhize: Health workers to be vaccinated alongside elderly in phase 2

11 May 2021 3:20 PM

'It's a disgrace': Scopa rebukes De Lille for inaction over Beit Bridge fence

11 May 2021 3:10 PM

Black Sash raises concerns over Sassa delay in COVID-19 relief grants

11 May 2021 2:52 PM

