VAT Sars fraud ring cost taxman R277million

Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramhova speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how they bust two former Sars auditors who they say have cost the revenue service more than R277million as part of a VAT syndicate.
Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Annzra Denita.
We Are Who We Are(Showmax)
Two American kids who live on a U.S. military base in Italy explore friendship, first love, identity, and all the messy exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager.
One Night in Miami... (Amazon)
On the night of Feb. 25, 1964, in Miami, Cassius Clay joins Jim Brown, Sam Cooke and Malcom X, and they discuss the responsibility of being successful black men during the civil rights movement.
Netflix vs. The World (Amazon)
The story of a small startup that ended up fighting giants of the movie industry, warded off Amazon and forced movie making and distribution into the digital age.
How does a Pretoria-born singer end up releasing a Mandarin love song in Hong Kong? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eli Zaelo, a young singer who's carving out a pop-singing career in Southeast Asia.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Food & fuel shortages in Colombia with large reform protests underway.
Wake up early for Health sound scientific advice out of Italy.
African Peace and Security Council votes to extend mandate for peacekeeping force in Somalia.
Francophone Gabon applies to join the Commonwealth.
#IFQSATLISTEN TO PODCAST
The clothing and textile sector is a vital component of our local economy, employing some 23 600 individuals prior to the pandemic. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wesley Fallon, senior project manager for the Cape Clothing and Textile Cluster, to find out how the sector has been faring during the pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Western Cape Health MEC NomaFrench Mbombo speaks to Refilwe Moloto about allegations that ordinary citizens are jumping the vaccination queues meant for healthcare workers as part of the Sisonke trial.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The banking ombud has our backs. In a record year for complaints, the office ensured cases were resolved.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Known as a "silent killer", hypertension affects almost 50% of the South African population, but due to the pandemic, many have neglected to go for tests to see if they are at risk. Ahead of World Hypertension Day (17 May), Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head of Wellness at Discovery Vitality.LISTEN TO PODCAST