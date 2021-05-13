Trendspotting Thursdays: The shift from Always On to Relentlessly Relevant

With Annzra Denita.





We Are Who We Are(Showmax)



Two American kids who live on a U.S. military base in Italy explore friendship, first love, identity, and all the messy exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager.



One Night in Miami... (Amazon)



On the night of Feb. 25, 1964, in Miami, Cassius Clay joins Jim Brown, Sam Cooke and Malcom X, and they discuss the responsibility of being successful black men during the civil rights movement.



Netflix vs. The World (Amazon)



The story of a small startup that ended up fighting giants of the movie industry, warded off Amazon and forced movie making and distribution into the digital age.

arrow_forward