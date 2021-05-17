The Social Rundown

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:32
OPEN LINE continued
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Cecelia Forest stakeholder and public engagement process
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nicky Schmidt - Chairperson at Parkscape
Frans van Rooyen
Today at 13:40
Food - Basics to Ask Your Wedding Cake Baker
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Grace Stevens
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Trademarks Brief
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Carla Collett
Today at 14:50
Music - Choccy Chox
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Choccy Chox
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
09:00 - 12:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
13 people murdered in Khayelitsha on weekend, 11 suspects arrested in Sea Point It is alleged the violence is related to an extortion racket and after the first murder, the string of shootings was retaliatory. 17 May 2021 11:14 AM
Slow vaccine rollout begins at Karl Bremmer Hospital for over-60s About ten people over the age of 60 have come through to Karl Bremmer this morning, reports EWN reporter Kevin Brandt. 17 May 2021 10:58 AM
Why has Muizenberg railway crossing gate been closed for 2 weeks, asks listener? CapeTalk caller Clive says the gate is chained and people are climbing the fence and crossing the tracks which is very dangerous. 17 May 2021 10:13 AM
View all Local
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
'CoCT stops use of paintballs on baboons with no transition or alternative plan' Baboon Matters founder Jenni Trethowan says 'it feels like the City is stamping its foot, saying see what happens next.' 14 May 2021 5:40 PM
SA Parliament hauls Facebook before committee about new WhatsApp terms Got a question for Facebook? Contact DA Member of Parliament Phumzile Van Damme of the Communications portfolio committee. 14 May 2021 2:56 PM
View all Politics
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
View all Business
'We will be vaccinating our residents ourselves' says Evergreen Health's MD MD Elize Porter says many of Evergreen Health's registered nurses are trained as vaccinators and the Villages are site-ready. 17 May 2021 8:55 AM
Most claims about celery juice aren't backed by science, warns dietician Cape Town-based dietitian Jessica Kotlowitz says most claims about the health benefits of celery juice are unfounded. 16 May 2021 12:56 PM
Free vasectomies offered at new men’s health clinic in Cape metro The Metro Men’s Health Centre has partnered with Tygerberg Hospital to provide free vasectomies to men in the Western Cape. 15 May 2021 11:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
View all Sport
We handled it with utmost care - Hlubi Mboya talks Netflix film 'I Am All Girls' South African actress Hlubi Mboya is the star of the gripping Netflix film about child sex trafficking in SA. 15 May 2021 3:13 PM
Calls to boycott Saftas after show backtracks on Katlego Maboe award nomination Some South Africans aren't impressed with the decision to remove Katlego Maboe from the Best TV Presenter nominations list for thi... 15 May 2021 2:36 PM
South African pop singer – she sings in Chinese - is making waves in Hong Kong Refilwe Moloto interviews Eli Zaelo, a young singer from Pretoria carving out a pop career in China. 14 May 2021 10:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Animals and pets in the UK recognised as sentient beings in 'extraordinary' bill The UK government has introduced a new bill to formally recognise animals as sentient beings, ushering in a ban on most live anima... 14 May 2021 11:54 AM
'Waking up earlier can help overweight people avoid diabetes and heart disease' "Night owls are six times more likely to develop type two diabetes than early birds," says Adam Gilchrist. 14 May 2021 11:48 AM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
View all World
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Africa
'Covid-19 resurging in W Cape, driven by social gatherings in affluent areas' Areas of concern are Somerset West, Gordon’s Bay, the City Bowl, Sea Point, Milnerton, and Durbanville, says Dr. Keith Cloete. 14 May 2021 3:36 PM
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The Social Rundown

The Social Rundown

17 May 2021 6:36 AM

Breakfast producer Stephan Lombard shares the latest in social media news.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies

17 May 2021 8:40 AM

With Prof Lyal White Research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation, founder of the organisation Contextual intelligence.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inflated inflation

17 May 2021 8:27 AM

Food inflation is still outpacing wage growth, despite the CPI being within target. Julie Smith, researcher at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD) speaks to Refilwe Moloto. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Gaza crisis the UN meets as Israel continues its bombardment

17 May 2021 8:05 AM

Vaccine passports an airport boss says they are inevitable.

The World’s oldest DJ he has finally hung up his headphones aged 96. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

17 May 2021 8:01 AM

With Jean-Jacques Cornish.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

17 May 2021 7:54 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid vaccine rollout: Phase 2, day one

17 May 2021 7:48 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Elize Porter, MD for Evergreen Health, about how they are rolling out vaccinations on day one of phase two of the country's inoculation program.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sascoc out to "save" CSA from Minister Mthethwa

17 May 2021 7:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee President, Barry Hendricks, about what he calls the fight to save Cricket South Africa from the interference of Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moolah Monday: Leaving inheritance to adult children before you die

17 May 2021 6:55 AM

Should an inheritance be strictly an inheritance, that is, to be left to children and family when you die? Or should parents use at least some of that money while they’re still alive to help out their adult children financially? Refilwe Moloto speaks for Paul Roelofse about the pros and cons to be aware of. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Khayelitsha killings

17 May 2021 6:40 AM

Brigadier Novela Potelwa speaks to Refilwe Moloto about a string of shootings in Khayelitsha at the weekend that left 11 dead and seven seriously wounded.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

13 people murdered in Khayelitsha on weekend, 11 suspects arrested in Sea Point

Local

WC govt gears up to vaccinate over 60s at old age homes in first week of Phase 2

Local

Stage 2 load shedding is back - and it will last until Tuesday night

EWN Highlights

Bonang Matheba wants apology, R500k from podcaster over cocaine claims

17 May 2021 10:55 AM

Magashule in court to support Zuma in corruption trial

17 May 2021 10:39 AM

11 suspects arrested in connection with Khayelitsha murders

17 May 2021 10:19 AM

