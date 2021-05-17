The Africa Report

With Jean-Jacques Cornish.
With Prof Lyal White Research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation, founder of the organisation Contextual intelligence.
Food inflation is still outpacing wage growth, despite the CPI being within target. Julie Smith, researcher at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD) speaks to Refilwe Moloto.
Vaccine passports an airport boss says they are inevitable.
The World’s oldest DJ he has finally hung up his headphones aged 96.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Elize Porter, MD for Evergreen Health, about how they are rolling out vaccinations on day one of phase two of the country's inoculation program.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee President, Barry Hendricks, about what he calls the fight to save Cricket South Africa from the interference of Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa.
Should an inheritance be strictly an inheritance, that is, to be left to children and family when you die? Or should parents use at least some of that money while they're still alive to help out their adult children financially? Refilwe Moloto speaks for Paul Roelofse about the pros and cons to be aware of.
Brigadier Novela Potelwa speaks to Refilwe Moloto about a string of shootings in Khayelitsha at the weekend that left 11 dead and seven seriously wounded.
Breakfast producer Stephan Lombard shares the latest in social media news.