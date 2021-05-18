Making sense of Jacob Zuma's legal curve ball on trial day one

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
World’s largest refrigerated cargo ship in SA to transport record citrus exports 'A truly historic moment' - Citrus Growers Association's Justin Chadwick on how specialised reefer ships will boost the industry. 18 May 2021 7:13 PM
2021 National Arts Festival is back! With live shows nogal "We’re going to do our best with very, very strict Covid-19 protocols in place," says National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton. 18 May 2021 4:53 PM
Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study Mike Wills interviews Professor Charles Parry of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit. 18 May 2021 3:59 PM
View all Local
Khayelitsha killings 'Everything points to this being extortion-related' Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says the multi-agency investigative extortion task team is starting to work 18 May 2021 2:42 PM
IEC holds 40 by-elections in 25 municipalities on Wednesday "We do not expect significant disruptions," says Masego Shiburi (Independent Electoral Commission). 18 May 2021 1:36 PM
Playing his Ace: 'The constitution of the ANC is on trial' says ruling party Ace Magashule wants a court to overturn his temporary suspension, he insists his constitutional rights were being undermined. 18 May 2021 1:30 PM
View all Politics
Vodacom to launch e-commerce 'super-app' in partnership with Alibaba Vodacom is challenging the banks at their own game! exclaims Bruce Whitfield as he interviews Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub. 18 May 2021 9:02 PM
Brewing giant Heineken going after majority stake in Distell (Savanna, Amarula) The Dutch brewer could be attracted specifically to Distell's cider component, speculates analyst Keith McLachlan. 18 May 2021 7:52 PM
Vodacom increases dividend as South Africans' hunger for data grows The Money Show interviews Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub about the Group's full-year results. 18 May 2021 6:35 PM
View all Business
'Droning noise from E Cape wind farms – bad news for Addo elephants' "It’s certain that the noise from the turbines will be heard by the elephants of Addo," says acoustic engineer Terry McKenzie-Hoy. 18 May 2021 2:43 PM
I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail) Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 May 2021 8:01 PM
Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals". 17 May 2021 7:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
View all Sport
2021 National Arts Festival is back! With live shows nogal "We’re going to do our best with very, very strict Covid-19 protocols in place," says National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton. 18 May 2021 4:53 PM
Bonang Matheba sues for R500K over claims she introduced rapper AKA to cocaine Bonang Matheba published a legal letter on Twitter addressed to podcaster Rea Gopane accusing him of spreading lies about her. 17 May 2021 1:34 PM
World's oldest DJ hangs up headphones after more than 70 years on air 96-year-old Ray Cordeiro bid farewell to his fans on Hong Kong's RTHK Radio 3 on Saturday night. 17 May 2021 12:43 PM
View all Entertainment
Train firm 'sorry' for announcement which excluded non-binary passenger The conductor made an announcement welcoming ‘ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls’ on board the train earlier this month. 18 May 2021 11:01 AM
Is your boss (literally) working you to death? A study by the WHO has revealed that longer working hours are leading to an increase in stroke and heart disease-related deaths. 18 May 2021 10:26 AM
Animals and pets in the UK recognised as sentient beings in 'extraordinary' bill The UK government has introduced a new bill to formally recognise animals as sentient beings, ushering in a ban on most live anima... 14 May 2021 11:54 AM
View all World
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Africa
Brewing giant Heineken going after majority stake in Distell (Savanna, Amarula) The Dutch brewer could be attracted specifically to Distell's cider component, speculates analyst Keith McLachlan. 18 May 2021 7:52 PM
Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study Mike Wills interviews Professor Charles Parry of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit. 18 May 2021 3:59 PM
'Droning noise from E Cape wind farms – bad news for Addo elephants' "It’s certain that the noise from the turbines will be heard by the elephants of Addo," says acoustic engineer Terry McKenzie-Hoy. 18 May 2021 2:43 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Making sense of Jacob Zuma's legal curve ball on trial day one

Making sense of Jacob Zuma's legal curve ball on trial day one

18 May 2021 7:38 AM

Practicing Advocate of the High Court, Dr James Grant, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about what to make of former President Jacob Zuma's intention to file a section 106 application on day one of his corruption trial.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

WCHD says it does not have line of sight of the national vaccine list

18 May 2021 9:10 AM

WCHD says it does not have line of sight of the national vaccine list.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Milk prices are getting udderly ridiculous

18 May 2021 8:37 AM

Is the price of milk spiralling out of control? We'll find out what factors are influencing the price with Colin Wellbeloved, who represents the majority of SA's milk producers and is a third-generation dairy farmer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Which regions can expect to be worse-hit by third wave?

18 May 2021 8:21 AM

Professor Tulio de Oliveira, the director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (Krisp) and a member of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the third wave of Covid-19 infections will likely hit the inland provinces harder than the coastal ones. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Storm hits India hundreds of thousands are being evacuated

18 May 2021 7:56 AM

Working to death a new report from the World Health Organisation.
 
How to tell If you’re posh thanks to a handy new guide. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

18 May 2021 7:43 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Khayelitsha extortion massacre exposes Cape's grim criminal underbelly

18 May 2021 7:26 AM

Police have arrested 11 suspects following the murder of 13 people in Khayelitsha, believed to be linked to brutal extortion rackets. Dr. Simon Howell is a research fellow in the Global Risk Governance programme at UCT and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the massacre, extortion rackets, and how law enforcement has responded to this ongoing threat.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why is Bitcoin bad for the environment?

18 May 2021 6:54 AM

How does an invisible currency have an environmental cost? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Workplace relationship? Know the boundaries

18 May 2021 6:38 AM

It has been reported that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates resigned from the Microsoft board in 2020 after allegations surfaced that he had an inappropriate, years-long sexual relationship with an employee almost 20 years ago. There are many relationships which have blossomed in the workplace, some turn out more successful than others. But there are also some lines that should not be crossed. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

18 May 2021 6:34 AM

Breakfast producer Stephan Lombard shares the latest in social media news.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[UPDATE] Eskom cuts back on load shedding for Tuesday - Stage 1 to start at 5pm

Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study

Local Business Opinion Lifestyle

'Droning noise from E Cape wind farms – bad news for Addo elephants'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Summit urges lifting patents for Africa COVID-19 vaccines: Macron

18 May 2021 9:06 PM

EU top diplomat urges Israel-Palestinian ceasefire

18 May 2021 7:21 PM

IEC goes high tech to address voter fraud

18 May 2021 6:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA