Mixed reactions to DBE suspending school sport

The Education Department has ordered that all contact school sports be stopped due to concerns about a rise in Covid infections. Refilwe Moloto speaks to the spokesperson for the Education Minister, Hope Mokgatlhe about reasons for the move. Tim Gordon, head of the Association of Public Boys’ Schools of SA why it is a bad decsion, and Jonovan Rustin Provincial Secretary at Sadtu weighs in.
This week's City Fave is the Development Impact Fund, headed by Lorenzo Davids.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The sale by public auction of the SABC building in Sea Point was halted this week by a court interdict secured by the Department of Human Settlements and the Housing Development Agency on the grounds that the sale was in conflict with the government’s mandate to redress spatial segregation. Nicola Jowell is the Ward Councillor for the area and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the issue.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Jean-Jacques Cornish.
Malawi is Africa's first country to destroy expired vaccine.
Nigerian President Buhari asks for French help against Islamist terror in the Sahel.
Paul Berkowitz, CEO of Hlaziya Solutions, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the outcome of this week's by-elections held across 40 wards in seven provinces.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Instagram now wants to sign up children under the age of 13. Can they do that?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Breakfast producer Stephan Lombard shares the latest in social media news.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Irina Filatova Professor of the State University, High School of Economics in Moscow, and professor emeritus and senior research fellow of the University of KwaZulu-Natal.LISTEN TO PODCAST