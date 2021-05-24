The Social Rundown

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:08
BBC
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
Draft law says self-defence not a reason to get a gun
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Martin Hood - Industry legal representative at South African Arms and Ammunition Dealers' Association (SAAADA)
Today at 10:33
Martin Greshoff: District 6: Memories, Thoughts & Images
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Martin Greshoff
jennifer daniels
Today at 11:05
Profile: Judge Siraj Desai - former chairperson of the paroles board
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siraj Desai
Today at 15:40
Book: Do Not Disturb
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michela Wrong
No Items to show
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
I can't pay my rent, will this affect my credit score? Many tenants were unable to keep up with rent payments since the start of the pandemic says collection agency RentMaster. 24 May 2021 9:33 AM
Covid vaccinations sites increase from 7 to 53 this week - Premier Winde Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the long-term goal is to vaccinate 30,000 people a day. 24 May 2021 9:05 AM
Potential ban on firearm ownership for self defence 'idiocy' claims gun group Gun Owners Of South Africa says the proposals are 'cynical' and in a country as crime-ridden as SA, 'the peak of idiocy'. 24 May 2021 8:49 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] 'Walk-ins are discouraged, but we also don't want to waste vaccines' WCHD Dr Saadiq Kariem answers pressing questions from CapeTalk listeners. 21 May 2021 4:00 PM
Declining support for DA in by-elections amid internal drama Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia says the DA appears to be losing support in some wards amid factionalism within the party. 21 May 2021 1:53 PM
Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire begins - no preconditions Eyewitness News correspondent in the Middle East Paula Slier talks to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report. 21 May 2021 1:25 PM
View all Politics
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups 'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle. 20 May 2021 8:44 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
View all Business
It's time for an 'eco-awakening' and WWF South Africa says it needs your support The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF South Africa) has launched a campaign encouraging people to stand up for nature by pledging to... 23 May 2021 9:52 AM
Hospital emergency rooms brace for spike in burn injuries as winter approaches South Africans are at a higher risk of burns during the winter season because of open fires, gas heaters, and other appliances use... 22 May 2021 9:46 AM
South Africa needs remote working visa ASAP, before we get left behind - WC govt Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier has written to the national government to request that it urgently introduces a remote wo... 22 May 2021 8:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Suspend school contact sport in Gauteng instead of blanket ban - DA MP The DA's shadow minister for education Baxolile Nodada says the DBE should have implemented a differentiated approach with the sus... 20 May 2021 4:58 PM
Jolly time as WP Cricket honours Newlands icon Boeta Cassiem with special event The Western Province Cricket Association is paying tribute to Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem at a function at Newlands Cricket Gro... 19 May 2021 12:04 PM
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'I regret many things' - AKA's tell-all interview on Anele Tembe's death There have been mixed reactions on social media following a sit-down interview in which rapper AKA details the moments before Anel... 23 May 2021 10:58 AM
Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk Tune in at 10 am on Sunday as solo artist and Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel frontman takes to the airwaves in #AnHourWith. 21 May 2021 5:28 PM
US singer Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary The 28-year-old used their Twitter account to tell their 55 million followers that they are 'proud' to identify as non-binary. 19 May 2021 2:43 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africa targeted for rare plant poaching placing biodiversity at risk Zanne Brink of CapeNature says plants such as Conophytum are regarded as collector's items. 24 May 2021 6:40 AM
Europe opens up to fully vaccinated foreigners – approves bloc-wide vax passport "This will really open up Europe to a lot of the world," says Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 21 May 2021 2:53 PM
Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire begins - no preconditions Eyewitness News correspondent in the Middle East Paula Slier talks to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report. 21 May 2021 1:25 PM
View all World
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
View all Africa
MSG is not bad for you (although the myth persists), so go for it! "For people who don’t have hypertension, lots of research shows MSG is not harmful," says Dr. Harris Steinman, an allergy expert. 21 May 2021 12:31 PM
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The Social Rundown

The Social Rundown

24 May 2021 6:31 AM

Breakfast producer Stephan Lombard shares the latest in social media news.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies - The rise and rise of Tencent!

24 May 2021 8:37 AM

With Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of  Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom wage negotiations

24 May 2021 8:32 AM

Where and when will it end for the current wage negotiation battle at Eskom where 1.5% is being offered but 15% and 9.5% is being sought by NUMSA and Solidarity? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Andre Vlok, a negotiator, conflict and employment dispute specialist. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Did riot cops target pro-Palestine protesters in Sea Point?

24 May 2021 8:14 AM

SAPS responds to onlookers’ reports of heavy-handedness from SAPS at a Palestinian solidarity rally in Sea Point on 23 May.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Belarus conspiracy diverting a plane to arrest a journalist

24 May 2021 7:59 AM

Mass murder in El Salvador an ex policeman is under arrest.
 
Nul points a humiliating night for the U.K. at the Eurovision song contest. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

24 May 2021 7:57 AM

With Jean-Jacques Cornish.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

24 May 2021 7:43 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Old age homes in Western Cape

24 May 2021 7:39 AM

Anne Dobson, director of Neighbourhood Old Age Homes speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how their more than 700 residents are dealing with phase two of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Premier Alan Winde on expansion of phase 2

24 May 2021 7:27 AM

Premier Alan Winde speaks to Refilwe Moloto about bringing 23 new public vaccination sites online as of Monday 24 May, including rural district sites, bring the total sites for inoculation to 53 in the province.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rates: What goes down must come up

24 May 2021 6:56 AM

The record low lending rates cannot last forever. But, what happens to those of us who have already lent? Will we still be able to afford our debt? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Johann van Tonder, economist at Momentum. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Threat of plant poaching

24 May 2021 6:39 AM

Collectors are literally stealing our natural heritage out of the ground. We speak to Zanne Brink of CapeNature to better understand the scourge of plant poaching. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Mbalula saddened by road accidents that killed 7 people over the weekend

24 May 2021 9:19 AM

‘A train smash’ – Proposed change to Firearms Act leaves honest citizens worried

24 May 2021 8:59 AM

Making up for lost time: FS health dept to ramp up vaccine rollout this week

24 May 2021 6:32 AM

