Old age homes in Western Cape

Anne Dobson, director of Neighbourhood Old Age Homes speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how their more than 700 residents are dealing with phase two of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.
With Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.
Where and when will it end for the current wage negotiation battle at Eskom where 1.5% is being offered but 15% and 9.5% is being sought by NUMSA and Solidarity? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Andre Vlok, a negotiator, conflict and employment dispute specialist.
SAPS responds to onlookers' reports of heavy-handedness from SAPS at a Palestinian solidarity rally in Sea Point on 23 May.
Mass murder in El Salvador an ex policeman is under arrest.
Nul points a humiliating night for the U.K. at the Eurovision song contest.
With Jean-Jacques Cornish.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Premier Alan Winde speaks to Refilwe Moloto about bringing 23 new public vaccination sites online as of Monday 24 May, including rural district sites, bring the total sites for inoculation to 53 in the province.
The record low lending rates cannot last forever. But, what happens to those of us who have already lent? Will we still be able to afford our debt? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Johann van Tonder, economist at Momentum.
Collectors are literally stealing our natural heritage out of the ground. We speak to Zanne Brink of CapeNature to better understand the scourge of plant poaching.