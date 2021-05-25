Tech Tuesday: AfroStory launches version 2.0

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Need for further lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Ian Sanne
Today at 15:40
Road Freight Association throws its weight behind proposed tightening of requirements for professional driving permits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association
Today at 15:50
The Soap War
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kate Wilson
Today at 16:05
Vaccination performance so far
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nathan Geffen - Editor at Ground Up
Today at 16:20
Johann Rupert's loans money to SA restaurants
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rosemary Anderson - Chairperson at FEDHASA
Today at 16:55
Internet Explorer to disappear
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:05
Need for further lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Gene therapy partially restores blind man's sight
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Daemon McClunan
Today at 17:45
Criminal charges to be laid against Dudu Myeni for failure to appear at Zondo Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Latest Local
Health MEC Mbombo takes vaccine registration drive to Makhaza There are over 1,400 people over 60 in the Makhaza area, but Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says only 100 have registered for the ja... 25 May 2021 2:24 PM
Alcohol ban: There is no vaccine for poverty! – National Liquor Traders Council "The government’s position has really sent our people into poverty," says Lucky Ntimane. "The talk of a ban is not sitting well." 25 May 2021 2:09 PM
Vaccine MAC chair backs tougher restrictions with SA 'on cusp of a third wave' Professor Barry Schoub, who chairs the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Covid-19 vaccines, supports the call for tougher lo... 25 May 2021 1:42 PM
View all Local
Has Dudu Myeni been 'blue ticking' the Zondo inquiry? The former South African Airways board chair failed to appear before the commission on Tuesday despite a subpoena being issued. 25 May 2021 1:36 PM
Are service delivery protests likely to spike in the run up to local elections? UJ's Dr Martin Bekker speaks to Africa Melane about service delivery protests ahead of the October local government elections. 25 May 2021 8:47 AM
'Adjusted alert levels will send the right message' as third wave takes hold Mia Malan Editor-in-Chief at Bhekisisa Health says experts are predicting 5000 plus daily infections within two weeks. 24 May 2021 1:49 PM
View all Politics
I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 24 May 2021 8:06 PM
The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society". 24 May 2021 7:29 PM
[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token of "Charlie Bit My Finger" – uploaded to YouTube in 2007 - for $760 999. 24 May 2021 7:19 PM
View all Business
SA author Jeremy Forsyth uses pizza delivery side hustle to promote his new book Author Jeremy Forsyth has been leaving handwritten notes with his pizza deliveries to help promote a giveaway linked to his new fa... 25 May 2021 12:25 PM
Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy - how to help elderly people who fear the jab "Her friend told her she can die, and she’s sticking to that," said Waleed Ajourhaar, who tried to register his sickly neighbour. 25 May 2021 11:01 AM
New, exciting chapter for digital library AfroStory The AfroStory app has launched a new version of its digital platform to help create greater access to African literature at the pu... 25 May 2021 7:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token of "Charlie Bit My Finger" – uploaded to YouTube in 2007 - for $760 999. 24 May 2021 7:19 PM
[WATCH] 'I regret many things' - AKA's tell-all interview on Anele Tembe's death There have been mixed reactions on social media following a sit-down interview in which rapper AKA details the moments before Anel... 23 May 2021 10:58 AM
Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk Tune in at 10 am on Sunday as solo artist and Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel frontman takes to the airwaves in #AnHourWith. 21 May 2021 5:28 PM
View all Entertainment
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
Indian couple slammed for hosting wedding on packed plane amid deadly Covid wave The pair tied the knot on-board a SpiceJet plane with friends and family on Sunday after booking a flight from Madurai, India. 25 May 2021 10:07 AM
Swipe right if you've got the vax - Dating apps join US vaccination drive Online daters can add the “I’m Vaccinated” badge to their profile on dating apps such as Tinder, OKCupid and Match.Com. 25 May 2021 9:18 AM
View all World
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
View all Africa
Alcohol ban: There is no vaccine for poverty! – National Liquor Traders Council "The government’s position has really sent our people into poverty," says Lucky Ntimane. "The talk of a ban is not sitting well." 25 May 2021 2:09 PM
'Lockdown legally ended on 24 June 2020. Our government is treasonous!' "Since 24 June, there are no lockdown regulations in place," says Reyno de Beer. "Govt has committed treason against the people!" 25 May 2021 12:18 PM
Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy - how to help elderly people who fear the jab "Her friend told her she can die, and she’s sticking to that," said Waleed Ajourhaar, who tried to register his sickly neighbour. 25 May 2021 11:01 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Tech Tuesday: AfroStory launches version 2.0

Tech Tuesday: AfroStory launches version 2.0

25 May 2021 6:53 AM

AfroStory is an app geared towards Africa and developed with a goal of getting one billion electronic books onto mobile devices in African homes by the end of 2022. Refilwe Moloto speaks to founder Dr John Ashmore about version2.0 of the app. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Should we ban sugary drinks at school tuckshops?

25 May 2021 10:20 AM

With 13% of children in South Africa considered to be either overweight or obese, should authorities impose a ban on sugary drinks at school tuckshops? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Agnes Ersze, Researcher, SAMRC/Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science- PRICELESS SA at Wits University. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Paramedics say they have to pay protection fee

25 May 2021 8:33 AM

eNCA’s Monique Mortlock has been covering a story for the news channel where a number of paramedics are saying they’ve been made to pay a protection fee to local criminals, to ensure their safe passage to work and back. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Wedding In Mid Air a covid defying ceremony in Indian airspace

25 May 2021 8:01 AM

Action against Belarus steps taken over the “state hijacking” of a plane.  

The stolen Rosary a priceless piece of history’s been nicked from a castle. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

25 May 2021 7:43 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Day: Challenges the continent faces

25 May 2021 7:35 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Liesl Louw-Vaudran, a senior researcher and project leader for the Institute for Security Studies, who has been covering the work of the African Union and PAP on the continent. They discuss the challenges facing the continent and its development.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Day: The Pan-African Parliament is in session

25 May 2021 7:25 AM

To mark Africa Day, Refilwe Moloto speaks to the media and communications officer at the Pan-African Parliament, Jeffrey Onganga, about the current sitting fo the fifth continental parliament, and what we can expect.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

25 May 2021 6:42 AM

Breakfast producer Stephan Lombard shares the latest in social media news.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Local writer is giving away R10000 to help make his dream come true

25 May 2021 6:38 AM

Buying Jeremy Forsyth's new book could make you a winner. www.jeremyforsyth.co.za

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies - The rise and rise of Tencent!

24 May 2021 8:37 AM

With Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of  Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

