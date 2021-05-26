The state of SA's Defence: an overview

Refilwe Moloto speaks to military and defence analyst and author, Helmoed Heitman, to get a bird's eye view of our defence force, its preparedness and capabilities, as well as the health of related SOEs.
Is the navy an outlier in South Africa's military dysfunction? Rear Admiral Arne Söderlund has not let his retirement get in the way of keeping up to date with navy matters and speaks to Refilwe Moloto.
Program officer and researcher at the Afro Middle-East Centre, Ebrahim Deen, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about our defence's involvement in missions and operations across the continent and the globe.
How important is South Africa's role as a peacekeeper on the African Continent? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Priyal Singh, Researcher in Peace Operations and Peacebuilding at the Institute for Security Studies.
DA MP Kobus Marais is the oppositions shadow minister for defence and military veterans. He speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the array of challenges facing our defence force and its leaders.
The SANDF will provide disaster relief, step in to assist in public hospitals and even build bridges for remote communities. What is their mandate?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Captain Randall Petersen, founder of SA Military Youth Cadets, which has been gaining popularity in the eight years it has been around and has spread to all nine provinces and attracted the attention of the Western Cape Education Department.
