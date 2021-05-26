What else does the SANDF do?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
25th anniversary of the Constitution
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Gabriella La Foy - DDG of constitutional development at Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DoJ&CD)
Today at 11:32
#MyFamilyOfSuperheroes
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zinhle T Matthews
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 16:55
Crocheting has taken over as new normal from knitting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ellen-Anne Finnemore
Today at 17:45
Book: Bloody Sunday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mignonne Breier
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
'SANDF deteriorates - yet we spend R1bn on Cuban mechanics. We have mechanics!' "The Cubans are being used for weapons, for sharpshooting – it is totally unacceptable!" says DA MP Kobus Marais. 26 May 2021 10:29 AM
Besides war, what does the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) do? Besides armed conflict, there is much else that the SANDF does, says John Stupart (African Defence Review). 26 May 2021 8:55 AM
Can't get vehicle financing? Planet42 rents out used cars with the option to buy More than 90% of their customers would not have a car without Planet42 says co-founder and CEO Eerik Oja, who is from Estonia. 25 May 2021 8:27 PM
[WATCH] Zuma back in court as he attempts to oust state prosecutor Former President Jacob Zuma has returned to the Pietermaritzburg High Court for his corruption trial on Wednesday morning. 26 May 2021 10:26 AM
'Average age of infantry in SANDF is 37 - they can't get rid of the old guys' Defence analyst Helmut Heitman says most military infantry battalions should be in an age range of between 25 and 30 maximum. 26 May 2021 6:44 AM
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications. 25 May 2021 7:53 PM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
Spar says cigarette sales not likely to recover after brand-switching during ban The Money Show interviews Group CEO Brett Botten about Spar's results for the six months to end-March. 25 May 2021 6:48 PM
Johann Rupert loans R100 million to help restaurants save jobs John Maytham interviews Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson. Fedhasa represents the hospitality industry in South Africa. 25 May 2021 4:42 PM
SA Military Youth Cadets can teach discipline to 'directionless, hopeless youth' SA Military Youth Cadets founder Captain Randall Petersen says it is a skillset that can help prepare children for adulthood. 26 May 2021 8:57 AM
'Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere! Do away with EVDS registration' In the United States, they even vaccinate at strip clubs, says Nathan Geffen, Editor at GroundUp. 25 May 2021 5:33 PM
SA author Jeremy Forsyth uses pizza delivery side hustle to promote his new book Author Jeremy Forsyth has been leaving handwritten notes with his pizza deliveries to help promote a giveaway linked to his new fa... 25 May 2021 12:25 PM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token of "Charlie Bit My Finger" – uploaded to YouTube in 2007 - for $760 999. 24 May 2021 7:19 PM
[WATCH] 'I regret many things' - AKA's tell-all interview on Anele Tembe's death There have been mixed reactions on social media following a sit-down interview in which rapper AKA details the moments before Anel... 23 May 2021 10:58 AM
Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk Tune in at 10 am on Sunday as solo artist and Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel frontman takes to the airwaves in #AnHourWith. 21 May 2021 5:28 PM
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
Indian couple slammed for hosting wedding on packed plane amid deadly Covid wave The pair tied the knot on-board a SpiceJet plane with friends and family on Sunday after booking a flight from Madurai, India. 25 May 2021 10:07 AM
Swipe right if you've got the vax - Dating apps join US vaccination drive Online daters can add the “I’m Vaccinated” badge to their profile on dating apps such as Tinder, OKCupid and Match.Com. 25 May 2021 9:18 AM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
Besides war, what does the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) do? Besides armed conflict, there is much else that the SANDF does, says John Stupart (African Defence Review). 26 May 2021 8:55 AM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications. 25 May 2021 7:53 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
What else does the SANDF do?

What else does the SANDF do?

26 May 2021 6:55 AM

The SANDF will provide disaster relief, step in to assist in public hospitals and even build bridges for remote communities. What is their mandate? 


State of SA's Navy

26 May 2021 8:37 AM

Is the navy an outlier in South Africa's military dysfunction? Rear Admiral Arne Söderlund has not let his retirement get in the way of keeping up to date with navy matters and speaks to Refilwe Moloto.

SA Defence: our role on the continent and across the world

26 May 2021 8:28 AM

Program officer and researcher at the Afro Middle-East Centre, Ebrahim Deen, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about our defence's involvement in missions and operations across the continent and the globe.

South Africa's role in African Peacekeeping and the UN

26 May 2021 7:55 AM

How important is South Africa's role as a peacekeeper on the African Continent? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Priyal Singh, Researcher in Peace Operations and Peacebuilding at the Institute for Security Studies. 

The state of our Defence

26 May 2021 7:49 AM

DA MP Kobus Marais is the oppositions shadow minister for defence and military veterans. He speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the array of challenges facing our defence force and its leaders.

SA Military Youth Cadets

26 May 2021 6:42 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Captain Randall Petersen, founder of SA Military Youth Cadets, which has been gaining popularity in the eight years it has been around and has spread to all nine provinces and attracted the attention of the Western Cape Education Department.

The state of SA's Defence: an overview

26 May 2021 6:38 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to military and defence analyst and author, Helmoed Heitman, to get a bird's eye view of our defence force, its preparedness and capabilities, as well as the health of related SOEs.

Should we ban sugary drinks at school tuckshops?

25 May 2021 10:20 AM

With 13% of children in South Africa considered to be either overweight or obese, should authorities impose a ban on sugary drinks at school tuckshops? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Agnes Ersze, Researcher, SAMRC/Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science- PRICELESS SA at Wits University. 

Paramedics say they have to pay protection fee

25 May 2021 8:33 AM

eNCA’s Monique Mortlock has been covering a story for the news channel where a number of paramedics are saying they’ve been made to pay a protection fee to local criminals, to ensure their safe passage to work and back. 

The World View - A Wedding In Mid Air a covid defying ceremony in Indian airspace

25 May 2021 8:01 AM

Action against Belarus steps taken over the “state hijacking” of a plane.  

The stolen Rosary a priceless piece of history’s been nicked from a castle. 

Johann Rupert loans R100 million to help restaurants save jobs

Business

Besides war, what does the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) do?

Local Opinion

[WATCH] Zuma back in court as he attempts to oust state prosecutor

Politics

'SANDF deteriorates - yet we spend R1bn on Cuban mechanics. We have mechanics!'

Local Opinion Business

Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter
26 May 2021 9:56 AM

26 May 2021 9:56 AM

Zuma supporters gather outside PMB High Court ahead of his appearance
26 May 2021 8:56 AM

26 May 2021 8:56 AM

CoJ Budget a balancing act focusing on impact of COVID – local govt specialist
26 May 2021 8:37 AM

26 May 2021 8:37 AM

