An anonymous nursing sister says she has 80-year-olds waiting for vaccines there while those from other areas are pushing in.

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Plastic surgery
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Deon Weyers
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open for comment/reaction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Business For South Africa and private vaccination sites
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 15:40
Interview - WCED on school placements
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 15:50
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:05
Interview - Olympic squad
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cato Louw - EWN Sports Reporter
Today at 16:20
Movie Review, Book review if needed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nikita Coetzee - Content Producer - Channel 24
Today at 17:05
French President Macron arrives in SA to talk vaccines, trade and Mozambique insurgency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ian Nielson - Deputy mayor and finance MMC at ...
Today at 17:20
Interview - SU tracking long covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Schalk Sing Sleg
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Schalk Bezuidenhout - Actor, presenter. comedian at ...
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Sipho Mantula of the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs. 28 May 2021 1:03 PM
City of Cape Town slammed for sharing homeless complaint form on social media NPO Ndifuna Ukwazi says CoCT is bolstering a case against its by-laws but Ald. JP Smith says the legal dept has a right to do so. 28 May 2021 11:43 AM
'WCED has been very careless' - WC ANC heads to ConCourt over unplaced pupils The ANC in the Western Cape has approached the Constitutional Court in a bid to compel the WCED to resolve the issue of unplaced l... 28 May 2021 11:19 AM
View all Local
Corruption accused Agrizzi no show in court due to illness and Covid concerns Investigating Directorate Spokesperson Sindisiwe Twale says medical certificates were presented citing all his illnesses. 28 May 2021 12:49 PM
Zuma must pay millions in legal costs after his appeal struck of the roll Former president Jacob Zuma’s application to appeal the personal cost order in the ConCourt has been struck off the roll. 27 May 2021 2:07 PM
Gauteng government decides to scrap e-tolls – then seems to backtrack Many Wiener interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 27 May 2021 12:56 PM
View all Politics
Law forcing SA companies to disclose wage gap is long overdue, says Wits prof Government is finalising new legislation that will force SA companies to disclose the pay gap between workers and CEOs. 28 May 2021 1:20 PM
South Africa now has a 'master plan' to fully commercialise dagga South Africa has a roadmap to the creation of a legal dagga industry, reports Cannabiz Africa publisher Brett Hilton-Barber. 28 May 2021 12:02 PM
Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail' The car was custom-made for singer Beyoncé and the rapper Jay-Z, according to The Telegraph. 28 May 2021 10:39 AM
View all Business
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle. 27 May 2021 8:21 PM
Parents and pet owners warned about 'toxic' snail bait after death of five dogs A woman living in KwaZulu-Natal lost five of her dogs earlier this month when they ingested snail poison that she had bought two y... 27 May 2021 6:21 PM
[WATCH] Two bees work together to successfully open a Fanta bottle In the 11-second video, you can see how they work in unison to open the bottle of Fanta Orange. 27 May 2021 11:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Samuel E. Wright, Voice of The Little Mermaid's 'Sebastian' dead at 74 The two-time Tony nominee and voice of Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid died on Monday at his home New York. 26 May 2021 4:46 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
View all Entertainment
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan' "The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit. 27 May 2021 10:40 AM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
View all Africa
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!' "I wasn’t terribly impressed; I must be honest," says Ciro de Siena. "It’s about R700K more expensive than the equivalent Audi." 26 May 2021 2:49 PM
McKinsey claims ignorance – agrees to pay back R870 million to Transnet "McKinsey insists it was unaware Regiments was channelling some of the fees through the Guptas," says journalist Pauli van Wyk. 26 May 2021 1:37 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
An anonymous nursing sister says she has 80-year-olds waiting for vaccines there while those from other areas are pushing in

An anonymous nursing sister says she has 80-year-olds waiting for vaccines there while those from other areas are pushing in

26 May 2021 1:19 PM

An anonymous nursing sister says she has 80-year-olds waiting for vaccines there while those from other areas are pushing in.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Binge Club

28 May 2021 8:52 AM

Matthew Green | Binge Buddy


Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Small-time football coach Ted Lasso is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. 

The Circle (Netflix)

In this lighthearted and strategic competition series, the players must choose whether to be themselves or other people on the internet all while chasing a cash prize. 

Halston (Netflix)

Iconic American fashion designer Halston skyrockets to fame before his life starts to spin out of control. 

Trailblazer: Tracey Lange Media Moghul

28 May 2021 8:38 AM

Tracey Lange is a media powerhouse in front of and behind the microphone and camera. Refilwe Moloto gets to know her better.

The World View - China’s Covid spat with America it’s all about the source of the virus

28 May 2021 8:10 AM

A Flying dog a man has been arrested in India for attempting this.

The World’s most expensive car a specially souped up Rolls Royce.

The Africa Report - Emmanuel Macron heads for SA after cementing stronger ties with Rwanda’s Paul Kagame.

28 May 2021 8:02 AM

General Assisi Goita assumes the presidency in Mali.

Morocco legalizes its chief export: dagga. 

Fire at the Bellville Civic Centre

28 May 2021 7:57 AM

Jermaine Carelse on fire at the Bellville Civic Centre.

IFQSAT

28 May 2021 7:47 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Mboweni welcomes National Cannabis Master Plan

28 May 2021 7:43 AM

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has been calling for the full legalisation of cannabis, saying it should be a legal, taxable product that generates money for the fiscus, creates jobs and brings illegal farmers into the economic mainstream. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Hilton-Barber, publisher of Cannabiz Africa, who spoke to Mboweni recently. 

Western Cape's new vaccine walk-in policy

28 May 2021 7:22 AM

Dr Saadiq Kariem, the Western Cape Health Department's head of operations, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the Cape's vaccination drive is progressing, and how they are planning to deal with walk-ins. 

Why wage differentials should be disclosed

28 May 2021 6:58 AM

South Africa is one of the most unequal societies in the world in terms of what the lowest wage earners are paid in comparison to executives.  There are now plans to make amendments to the South Africa Companies Act which would make it a requirement for companies to report wage differentials. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Imraan Valodia, Dean of the Faculty of Commerce, Law and Management, and Head of the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at Wits University.

The other oil crisis

28 May 2021 6:38 AM

Cooking oil prices have gone up by half, but it's not South Africa's fault for a change. But, what gives? 

EWN Highlights

NPA ready to proceed with Tshegofatso Pule murder trial

28 May 2021 1:52 PM

How does South Africa's COVID-19 death rate compare globally?

28 May 2021 1:50 PM

Outgoing SANDF head Shoke thanks Ramaphosa for trusting him to lead armed forces

28 May 2021 1:31 PM

