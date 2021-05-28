Why wage differentials should be disclosed

South Africa is one of the most unequal societies in the world in terms of what the lowest wage earners are paid in comparison to executives. There are now plans to make amendments to the South Africa Companies Act which would make it a requirement for companies to report wage differentials. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Imraan Valodia, Dean of the Faculty of Commerce, Law and Management, and Head of the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at Wits University.
Tracey Lange is a media powerhouse in front of and behind the microphone and camera. Refilwe Moloto gets to know her better.
A Flying dog a man has been arrested in India for attempting this.
The World’s most expensive car a specially souped up Rolls Royce.
General Assisi Goita assumes the presidency in Mali.
Morocco legalizes its chief export: dagga.
Jermaine Carelse on fire at the Bellville Civic Centre.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has been calling for the full legalisation of cannabis, saying it should be a legal, taxable product that generates money for the fiscus, creates jobs and brings illegal farmers into the economic mainstream. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Hilton-Barber, publisher of Cannabiz Africa, who spoke to Mboweni recently.
Dr Saadiq Kariem, the Western Cape Health Department's head of operations, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the Cape's vaccination drive is progressing, and how they are planning to deal with walk-ins.
Cooking oil prices have gone up by half, but it's not South Africa's fault for a change. But, what gives?