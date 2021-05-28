The World View - China’s Covid spat with America it’s all about the source of the virus

South Africa is one of the most unequal societies in the world in terms of what the lowest wage earners are paid in comparison to executives. There are now plans to make amendments to the South Africa Companies Act which would make it a requirement for companies to report wage differentials. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Imraan Valodia, Dean of the Faculty of Commerce, Law and Management, and Head of the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at Wits University.

