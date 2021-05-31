Moolah Monday: South Africa vs Offshore investing: Beware the binary

With Pieter Koekemoer Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about an event which took place exactly forty years ago, when he won his first Comrades Marathon and did so while wearing a black armband in protest against the plan to associate the event with the 20th anniversary of South Africa becoming a republic, as the race was run on May 31st, known then as Republic DayLISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose about the Health Professions Council of SA's proposal to have all medical aid scheme reserves transferred to the NHI, to fund the program.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A French manhunt for an armed soldier who shot at police officers.
Boris Johnson’s secret wedding the 1st British PM to wed in 200.
Naomi Osaka’s troubles she could be banned for refusing interviews.
Namibia’s President Geingob says Germany’s agreement pay compensation for Herero/Nama genocide is a first step to an apology.
French President Macron says he’ll withdraw troops from Mali if Islamist radicalism increases.
Vulcanologists say they’ll need a few days to learn whether Niragongo in the DRC will erupt again.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Premier Alan Winde speaks to Refilwe Moloto about President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that the country will go back to lockdown level 2 to help deal with the approaching third wave of infections.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jonty Cogger is an Attorney at the Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the City of Cape Town's request to residents on the Atlantic seaboard to fill in specific details about offences they may have witnessed committed by homeless people. Cogger and the group say it is "tantamount to inciting hatred against those experiencing homelessness and will only exacerbate their vulnerability and marginalisation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Why are community newspapers thriving?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Breakfast producer Stephan Lombard shares the latest in social media news.LISTEN TO PODCAST