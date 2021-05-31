Bruce Fordyce "King of Comrades"

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about an event which took place exactly forty years ago, when he won his first Comrades Marathon and did so while wearing a black armband in protest against the plan to associate the event with the 20th anniversary of South Africa becoming a republic, as the race was run on May 31st, known then as Republic Day