Tech Tuesday: Time is running out on POPIA compliance

Is your business POPI compliant? Time is running out with implementation on 1 July.
Today our Wednesday Panel takes a look at what a Universal Basic Income Grant could mean for this country, and how we could go about putting it in place. I am joined by Jonny Steinberg, a research associate at Oxford University’s African Studies Centre; Busi Sibeko, a researcher at the Institute for Economic Justice and Kyle Smith, editor in chief at Essential Millennial.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A green light for Sinovac the WHO approves a Chinese covid-19 vaccine.
Vomit treasure a wapping windfall for some fishermen in Yemen.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A number of well-meaning individuals have been circulating notices initially issued by City of Cape Town ward councillors that those who have been told to get their vaccinations at venues that are outside their residential area could get them switched to one which is closer. While this was initially the case, it has since been terminated. Refilwe Moloto finds out the background and details from Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town Zahid Badroodien.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mawonga Madolo is an organiser for the National Union of Mineworkers and says some workers have taken their own lives as Denel cannot pay salaries, with the SOE owing workers R500million.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Conrad van Wyk, a hot air balloon pilot who has flown the likes of Sir Richard Branson and Sir David Attenborough and now runs Ballooning Cape Town. He says that despite the unpredictable weather conditions, Cape Town offers a wonderful setting for hot air balloon trips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Athol Williams speaks to Refilwe Moloto about why he says UCT must come clean on links to state capture companies, and why they are trying to get him to keep quiet about it with an alleged bribe offered by the university ombud. The university has denied it.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto takes a closer look at the country's dire unemployment rate which now stands at 32,6 percent.
We speak to Duma Gqubule, the founding director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. And Malerato Mosiane, StatsSA's chief director responsible for labour statistics.
Why would sending a 3000-strong SADC military force into the beleaguered Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique be a bad idea? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Gilbert Khadiagala, Jan Smuts Professor of International Relations at the University of the Witwatersrand.LISTEN TO PODCAST