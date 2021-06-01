A number of well-meaning individuals have been circulating notices initially issued by City of Cape Town ward councillors that those who have been told to get their vaccinations at venues that are outside their residential area could get them switched to one which is closer. While this was initially the case, it has since been terminated. Refilwe Moloto finds out the background and details from Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town Zahid Badroodien.

