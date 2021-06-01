Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: World Bicycle Day
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Listener's Request: The ins and outs of Rabbit Farming
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Gavin Grgurin - Chairman at South African National Rabbit Council
Today at 05:10
SAA to take to the skies as soon as August
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Joachim Vermooten - Aviation Economist at ...
Today at 05:46
Protecting youth - how to effectively tackle youth unemployment
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lauren Graham - Director at Centre For Social Development In Africa At University Of Johannesburg
Today at 06:10
June 3rd is World Bicycle Day
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gordon Laing - Vice chair at the Pedal Power Association and board member of the Bicycling Empowerment Network
Today at 06:25
South African olive oil makes an international splash
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vittoria Jooste - Manager of SA Olive
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : Digital Wellness
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
Matric mid-year exams to be canceled
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Mary Metcalfe - senior research associate at the University of Johannesburg
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Husband and wife among trio bust for Stellenbosch political murder
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aron Hymen
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:13
Political assassinations is not exclusive to any party
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mary de Haas independent researcher and violence monitor
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Why is the City removing water management meters?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sandra Dickson
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle: International news
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
Explainer on the mouse plaque & rain in NSW
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Steve Henry - Researcher at Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO)
Today at 10:45
UFO's are Real
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
darrel fuchs
Dr Pieter Kotze - Head at Geomagnetism Group At Hermanus
Today at 11:05
Transgender women now allowed to compete in Miss SA beauty pageant
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Stephanie Weil - CEO at Miss South Africa Organisation
New Covid-19 regs don't go far enough says South African Medical Association John Maytham speaks to the South African Medical Association's Dr Angelique Coetzee about the lockdown level 2 Covid-19 curfew. 2 June 2021 5:45 PM
"Things are definitely looking up" - Update on UCT's Jagger Library salvage op Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to UCT's Executive Director of Libraries, Ujala Satgoor, about the Jagger Library salvage... 2 June 2021 5:28 PM
Can you be fired for badmouthing your boss on social media? John Maytham asks employment law expert Suemeya Hanif whether criticizing your employer on social media is a sackable offence. 2 June 2021 4:55 PM
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power. 2 June 2021 7:31 PM
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds 'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer. 2 June 2021 7:01 PM
How to calculate and implement a Universal Basic Income Refilwe Moloto and guests discuss what a Universal Basic Income Grant could mean for this country, and how to put it in place. 2 June 2021 12:46 PM
SA's first cannabis fund makes its opening investment in local medical grower 'We're part of the fastest-growing industry in the world!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Silverleaf Investment's Pierre van der Hoven 2 June 2021 10:38 PM
Pie in the sky - have we reached peak skyscraper? They are icons on the landscape but very expensive and maybe no longer practical 2 June 2021 7:15 PM
SA design students win global award for shoes that grow with kids Pippa Hudson talks to Aidan Fleetwood, a 3rd-year industrial design student who has designed shoes that can adjust with the child. 2 June 2021 3:07 PM
Feminine hygiene industry cashing in on period stigma, says Wendy Knowler CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journo Wendy Knowler about how some brands shame women into buying feminine hygiene prod... 2 June 2021 6:34 PM
[CAR REVIEW] BMW takes on VW with it's GTI challenger - the 128ti Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 June 2021 3:11 PM
How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments. 2 June 2021 10:13 AM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
Ryan Reynolds shares Alugalug Cat (The Kiffness) – 30 million views and counting Mandy Wiener interviews David Scott of The Kiffness about his latest viral hit "Alugalug Cat", and Reynolds "liking" it. 2 June 2021 1:48 PM
Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban. 1 June 2021 9:55 AM
'I can't be a vehicle to sell a coloured stereotype' - actor Clint Brink The Safta award-winning Binnelanders actor spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about the responsibility of being a performer. 31 May 2021 10:16 AM
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party? The couple is being probed for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the Covid 50-limit. 31 May 2021 9:54 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
Denel has an R11bn order book but no capital to execute - or pay full salaries "There is no consistency on the part of the government. They've been assisting other SOEs," says Mawonga Madolo of NUM. 2 June 2021 9:15 AM
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people' The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town's prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar. 1 June 2021 12:05 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
IFQSAT

IFQSAT

1 June 2021 7:40 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The case for a Universal Basic Income

2 June 2021 8:42 AM

Today our Wednesday Panel takes a look at what a Universal Basic Income Grant could mean for this country, and how we could go about putting it in place. I am joined by Jonny Steinberg, a research associate at Oxford University’s African Studies Centre; Busi Sibeko, a researcher at the Institute for Economic Justice and Kyle Smith, editor in chief at Essential Millennial. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Freedom for the people slayer an Italian mafia boss is out of prison

2 June 2021 7:58 AM

A green light for Sinovac the WHO approves a Chinese covid-19 vaccine.
 
Vomit treasure a wapping windfall for some fishermen in Yemen. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

2 June 2021 7:42 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City of Cape Town halted from changing vaccination venues

2 June 2021 7:38 AM

A number of well-meaning individuals have been circulating notices initially issued by City of Cape Town ward councillors that those who have been told to get their vaccinations at venues that are outside their residential area could get them switched to one which is closer. While this was initially the case, it has since been terminated. Refilwe Moloto finds out the background and details from Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town Zahid Badroodien. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

It's life or death for Denel's unpaid workers

2 June 2021 7:28 AM

Mawonga Madolo is an organiser for the National Union of Mineworkers and says some workers have taken their own lives as Denel cannot pay salaries, with the SOE owing workers R500million.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust

2 June 2021 7:20 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Conrad van Wyk, a hot air balloon pilot who has flown the likes of Sir Richard Branson and Sir David Attenborough and now runs Ballooning Cape Town. He says that despite the unpredictable weather conditions, Cape Town offers a wonderful setting for hot air balloon trips. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UCT responds to Athol Williams allegations

2 June 2021 7:08 AM

Elijah MohololaSenior Manager: Social & Media Liaison
Communication and Marketing Department

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Prof Athol Williams says UCT must come clean on links to state capture companies

2 June 2021 6:48 AM

Prof Athol Williams speaks to Refilwe Moloto about why he says UCT must come clean on links to state capture companies, and why they are trying to get him to keep quiet about it with an alleged bribe offered by the university ombud. The university has denied it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

No signs of SA's unemployment queues getting shorter

2 June 2021 6:35 AM

Refilwe Moloto takes a closer look at the country's dire unemployment rate which now stands at 32,6 percent.
We speak to Duma Gqubule, the founding director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. And Malerato Mosiane, StatsSA's chief director responsible for labour statistics.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Regional military intervention for Mozambique is not a good idea

1 June 2021 9:53 AM

Why would sending a 3000-strong SADC military force into the beleaguered Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique be a bad idea? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Gilbert Khadiagala, Jan Smuts Professor of International Relations at the University of the Witwatersrand.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

