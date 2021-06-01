DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: World Bicycle Day
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
125
Today at 04:50
Listener's Request: The ins and outs of Rabbit Farming
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Gavin Grgurin - Chairman at South African National Rabbit Council
Guests
Gavin Grgurin - Chairman at South African National Rabbit Council
125
Today at 05:10
SAA to take to the skies as soon as August
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Joachim Vermooten - Aviation Economist at ...
Guests
Dr Joachim Vermooten - Aviation Economist at ...
125
Today at 05:46
Protecting youth - how to effectively tackle youth unemployment
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lauren Graham - Director at Centre For Social Development In Africa At University Of Johannesburg
Guests
Lauren Graham - Director at Centre For Social Development In Africa At University Of Johannesburg
125
Today at 06:10
June 3rd is World Bicycle Day
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gordon Laing - Vice chair at the Pedal Power Association and board member of the Bicycling Empowerment Network
Guests
Gordon Laing - Vice chair at the Pedal Power Association and board member of the Bicycling Empowerment Network
125
Today at 06:25
South African olive oil makes an international splash
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vittoria Jooste - Manager of SA Olive
Guests
Vittoria Jooste - Manager of SA Olive
125
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : Digital Wellness
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
125
Today at 07:07
Matric mid-year exams to be canceled
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Mary Metcalfe - senior research associate at the University of Johannesburg
Guests
Prof Mary Metcalfe - senior research associate at the University of Johannesburg
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Husband and wife among trio bust for Stellenbosch political murder
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aron Hymen
Guests
Aron Hymen
125
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
125
Today at 09:13
Political assassinations is not exclusive to any party
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mary de Haas independent researcher and violence monitor
Guests
Mary de Haas independent researcher and violence monitor
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
Why is the City removing water management meters?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sandra Dickson
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Guests
Sandra Dickson
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
125
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle: International news
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 10:15
Explainer on the mouse plaque & rain in NSW
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Steve Henry - Researcher at Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO)
Guests
Steve Henry - Researcher at Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO)
125
Today at 10:45
UFO's are Real
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
darrel fuchs
Dr Pieter Kotze - Head at Geomagnetism Group At Hermanus
Guests
darrel fuchs
Dr Pieter Kotze - Head at Geomagnetism Group At Hermanus
125
Today at 11:05
Transgender women now allowed to compete in Miss SA beauty pageant
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Stephanie Weil - CEO at Miss South Africa Organisation
Guests
Stephanie Weil - CEO at Miss South Africa Organisation
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up