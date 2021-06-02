Wanderlust Wednesdays - Ballooning Cape Town

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Conrad van Wyk, a hot air balloon pilot who has flown the likes of Sir Richard Branson and Sir David Attenborough and now runs Ballooning Cape Town. He says that despite the unpredictable weather conditions, Cape Town offers a wonderful setting for hot air balloon trips.
With Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In City Faces, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Linda Buckle, the quality controller and ethical auditor for a small but proudly fair trade company called Turqle Trading.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Glenda Gray, the president of the SA Medical Research Council, to answer some questions listeners have about getting vaccinated, as the rollout gains momentum.LISTEN TO PODCAST
China bans Ultramarathons after a race full of death & disaster.
An upbeat Olympics the Tokyo boss insists the games will happen.
France suspends military operations with Mali until constitutionality is restored after coup.
Pan African Parliament session adjourned. ANC calls for restoration of principle of rotational leadership.
.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer to get an understanding of the damage and its effect on the services provided in and around the Nyanga area which was plunged into violent chaos in the last week.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell about a meeting held with taxi bosses to find a peaceful solution following days of violent attacks which included the torching of buses and cars in Nyanga.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday.LISTEN TO PODCAST