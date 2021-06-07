Excitement as teachers and education workers prepare for the jab

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hilton Trollip, a research fellow in energy at the University of Cape Town​’s Global Risk Governance Programme, about how concerned we should be about Eskom's power supply capabilities this winter. One of Eskom’s biggest generating units with a capacity of 900MW, Koeberg Unit 1, has been on an outage since January 2021, leading to the suspension of the nuclear plants manager. And the latest round of loadshedding has impacted on our reserve capacity.

