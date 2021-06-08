The fate of Zweli Mkhize and what it means for Ramaphosa's cabinet

Professor Sethulego Matebesi is an associate professor and academic head of the Department of Sociology at the University of the Free State, and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the fate of Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, as his allegedly corrupt communications deal poses yet another headache for the ANC, and President Cyril Ramaphosa's anti-corruption drive.