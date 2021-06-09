SA's first quarter GDP did better than expected

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Wiener 1500 x 1500 BW Mandy Wiener 1500 x 1500 BW
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Encounters Documentary Film Festival launches
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mandisa Zitha - Festival Director at Encounters
Today at 13:40
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:20
Loadshedding: How much worse it could get
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 15:40
MIND'S EYE
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Zeman
Today at 16:05
RESIDENTS LIVING ON CT RAILWAY LINE REFUSING TO LEAVE UNTIL LAND FOUND FOR THEM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:20
Baxter on Show cancelations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lara Foot - Director and CEO at Baxter Theatre Centre
Today at 16:55
Apple issues 100 updates across all its platforms
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Today at 17:45
Knysna Seahorse
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rio Button - Ocean Watch Correspondent at Roving Reporters
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Protesters to march to Parly, picket outside SAPS stations in support of Vearey Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Rev Michael Weeder about the pickets in support of sacked Western Cape detective head J... 9 June 2021 12:20 PM
Is SA the victim of an elaborate hoax? Fertility doc casts doubt on decuplets Refilwe Moloto asks fertility expert Dr Johannes van Waart about the likelihood of a 37-year-old woman giving birth to decuplets. 9 June 2021 12:09 PM
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini 8 June 2021 8:43 PM
View all Local
South Africans shouldn't be fooled by Mkhize's special leave 'whitewash' - DA MP Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to DA MP and labour law expert Michael Bagraim about Minister Zweli Mkhize's special leav... 9 June 2021 10:54 AM
Zero-alcohol driving limit won't require car insurance changes - expert Refilwe Moloto talks to Wynand van Vuuren, Client experience partner at King Price Insurance. 9 June 2021 8:55 AM
Modise to court: Public Protector removal determined by National Assembly alone Midday Report host Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness reporter Babalo Ndenze about Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's court chal... 8 June 2021 2:32 PM
View all Politics
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
View all Business
No shame in it. Period Pippa Hudson and Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler explore the emotional, environmental, and financial costs of menstruation. 9 June 2021 11:55 AM
Pet-friendly holiday accommodation offerings have spiked since Covid Refilwe Moloto talks to Sharyn Spicer about new innovations introduced to make your holiday stay pet-friendly. 9 June 2021 9:26 AM
The world's most travelled man, Harry Matsidis yearns to visit Cape Town again Pippa Hudson speaks to Harry Mitsidis, 'the most travelled man in the world'. 8 June 2021 6:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
DStv rolls out its streaming service You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app 8 June 2021 2:39 PM
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag. 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
[VIDEO] Happy Caturday beats Larry the Cat chief mouser at No 10 Downing Street shared a fellow fluffy TikTokker's Caturday beats with food bowl accompaniment. 5 June 2021 9:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Major global internet outage knocks well-known websites offline Many sites went down globally, reportedly due to an outage at cloud service company Fastly, but are coming back online again. 8 June 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
View all Africa
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 7 June 2021 7:17 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
SA's first quarter GDP did better than expected

SA's first quarter GDP did better than expected

9 June 2021 7:21 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Joe De Beer, Deputy Director General for Economic Statistics at Stats SA, about the finding that South Africa's first quarter GDP grew by 4.6% on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted annualised basis. The growth was mainly driven on the output side by the finance, mining and trade industries while household spending and changes in inventories helped  to boost demand-side growth.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Record birth of 10 babies - too good to be true?

9 June 2021 8:40 AM

How likely is it that a woman had successfully given firth to 10 babies and set a new world record in the process? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Johannes van Waart -  Fertility Specialist at Wijnland Fertility and Immediate Past President of SASOG (SA Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Panel: Loyalty programs

9 June 2021 8:27 AM

Refilwe speaks to Jerome  Brink Senior Associate in the Tax and Exchange Control practice  at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Global crime sting 800 criminals arrested in about a dozen countries

9 June 2021 7:56 AM

Punching a crocodile a tourist saved her twin sister in Mexico.
 
Hartlepool’s monkey statue it now has to have an explanatory plaque. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

9 June 2021 7:44 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Union Mart on the clothing sector's remarkable growth

9 June 2021 7:32 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Martine Vogelman, Cape Union Mart's Group Brand Strategic Director, about the impressive performance by the clothing and footwear sector, as revealed in the latest GDP figures.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust Wednesdays: Pet friendly accommodation in higher demand

9 June 2021 7:13 AM

There has been a spike in demand for pet-friendly accommodation during the pandemic. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sharyn Spicer from www.petfriendly.co.za - which lists places of accommodation and restaurants which welcome your furry friends.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How will new drink-driving law affect your car insurance?

9 June 2021 6:40 AM

Refilwe speaks to Wynand van Vuuren Client experience partner at King Price Insurance.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Comparing SA's food prices to the global market

8 June 2021 8:38 AM

Why do South Africans pay the same or even more for food than Western Europeans? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

45 days to go to start of Tokyo 2020

8 June 2021 8:25 AM

Sascoc president Barry Hendricks speaks to Refilwe Moloto about preparations for the Tokyo Olympics as we hit the 45 day countdown to the global sport spectacular.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

South Africans shouldn't be fooled by Mkhize's special leave 'whitewash' - DA MP

Politics

The world's most travelled man, Harry Matsidis yearns to visit Cape Town again

Lifestyle Local

Cape Town cops and homeless person help to deliver baby girl in Salt River

Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhize made right decision by requesting special leave, says ANC's Duarte

9 June 2021 12:22 PM

2 suspects arrested for rape of 2 elderly women, murder of 1 of the women in EC

9 June 2021 11:51 AM

Mixed reaction to impact of Mkhize's special leave on SA's COVID-19 response

9 June 2021 11:23 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA