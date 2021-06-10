Mass vaccination centres assist in rollout

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] John Maytham describes getting Pfizer shot at vaccine site in Retreat Afternoon Drive host John Maytham received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday morning. He opens up about the process... 10 June 2021 5:29 PM
Singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading talks inspo behind new album 'Consequences' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to the multi-talented musician Joan Armatrading about her new forthcoming album, Consequences. 10 June 2021 4:44 PM
City of CT’s drip system plan 'punishing the most vulnerable' - UCT researcher CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to UCT researcher Dr. Suraya Scheba about the City of Cape Town's new approach to domestic water... 10 June 2021 3:44 PM
View all Local
'Sea Point cop station boss told us to F-off after we queried stop and search' Caller Paolo describes to John Maytham how officers frisked them and searched their car thoroughly on Sunday night. 10 June 2021 11:44 AM
[WATCH]The moment when loadshedding cuts off Minister Zulu during TV interview Lester Kiewit chats to CapeTalk digital editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media. 10 June 2021 10:44 AM
46-year-old non-health worker says he received SMS and jab at Metropolitan site Africa Melane speaks to Chief marketing officer at Momentum Metropolitan Health and caller Colin about the new vaccination site. 10 June 2021 9:03 AM
View all Politics
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 10 June 2021 2:16 PM
Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 June 2021 10:11 AM
SABC is rapidly turning itself around – it’s even making some money Africa Melane interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 10 June 2021 8:55 AM
View all Business
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 10 June 2021 1:37 PM
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA' 'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard). 9 June 2021 8:32 PM
Is the wagyu beef you buy at your local butcher the real deal? Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Purdon, a certified wagyu breeder about the process of breeding wagyu beef. 9 June 2021 5:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 10 June 2021 1:37 PM
Baxter Theatre postpones productions to 2022 after crew members get Covid-19 CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Baxter Theatre spokesperson Fahiem Stellenboom about the implications of the postponement. 9 June 2021 3:59 PM
DStv rolls out its streaming service You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app 8 June 2021 2:39 PM
View all Entertainment
"It's odd that not a single member of the medical team has come forward" Mandy Weiner speaks to The Times' Jane Flanagan who reported on the story of the Malian mom who gave birth to 9 babies this year. 9 June 2021 2:28 PM
Woman punches croc to save twin sister Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 9 June 2021 12:50 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 10 June 2021 2:16 PM
Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 June 2021 10:11 AM
SABC is rapidly turning itself around – it’s even making some money Africa Melane interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 10 June 2021 8:55 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Mass vaccination centres assist in rollout

Mass vaccination centres assist in rollout

10 June 2021 7:25 AM

The national vaccination programme was given a boost this past week when Momentum Metropolitan Holdings opened up two mass vaccination centres (Sandton and Bellville) on Friday 4 June and then two more on Monday 7 June (Centurion and Durban), becoming the first insurer to open up multiple sites nationally to assist a broader grouping of South Africans. Africa speaks to Damian McHugh, Chief marketing officer for Momentum Metropolitan Health.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

10 June 2021 8:34 AM

With Prof Dilip  Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa  at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Let the SABC be a lesson to you all

10 June 2021 8:27 AM

Credit where credit is due: The SABC seems to be turning itself around. Will other SOEs follow suit? Wayne Duvenage of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse shares his view with Refilwe Moloto.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Mass murder in Afghanistan workers for mine clearing charity the Halo Trust

10 June 2021 7:56 AM

America’s tax free billionaires US tax authorities are investigating.

The world’s most Liveable cities it’s a really annoying urban league table. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

10 June 2021 7:50 AM

With Leanne de Bassompierre.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursday: The Future Of The Office

10 June 2021 6:56 AM

Africa speaks to Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Forensic backlog could drag on for 18 months

10 June 2021 6:40 AM

The Western Cape Standing Committee on Safety did an on site visit this week to the Cape's Forensic Science Laboratory and found that the backlog of cases had risen from 74 700 to 107 000.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IEC launches municipal elections campaign

10 June 2021 6:37 AM

Michael Hendrickse, the newly appointed head of the IEC in the Western Cape speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the launch of the municipal election campaign under the banner "every voice together."

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Record birth of 10 babies - too good to be true?

9 June 2021 8:40 AM

How likely is it that a woman had successfully given firth to 10 babies and set a new world record in the process? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Johannes van Waart -  Fertility Specialist at Wijnland Fertility and Immediate Past President of SASOG (SA Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Panel: Loyalty programs

9 June 2021 8:27 AM

Refilwe speaks to Jerome  Brink, Director in the Tax & Exchange Control practice at CDH.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

"Jessica, we are live!" Namibian news snafu has Africa in stitches

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

'Hospitals are filling up again, some are being overwhelmed'

Local

EWN Highlights

Dept probes claims of discrimination against LGBTI+ pupils at DF Malan school

10 June 2021 5:53 PM

Ramaphosa slams damage of public infrastructure as ‘sabotage’

10 June 2021 4:59 PM

Ramaphosa going easy on Mkhize over Digital Vibes saga - Malema

10 June 2021 4:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA