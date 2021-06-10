The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

With Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.
Credit where credit is due: The SABC seems to be turning itself around. Will other SOEs follow suit? Wayne Duvenage of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse shares his view with Refilwe Moloto.
America’s tax free billionaires US tax authorities are investigating.
The world’s most Liveable cities it’s a really annoying urban league table.
With Leanne de Bassompierre.
The national vaccination programme was given a boost this past week when Momentum Metropolitan Holdings opened up two mass vaccination centres (Sandton and Bellville) on Friday 4 June and then two more on Monday 7 June (Centurion and Durban), becoming the first insurer to open up multiple sites nationally to assist a broader grouping of South Africans. Africa speaks to Damian McHugh, Chief marketing officer for Momentum Metropolitan Health.
Africa speaks to Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.
The Western Cape Standing Committee on Safety did an on site visit this week to the Cape's Forensic Science Laboratory and found that the backlog of cases had risen from 74 700 to 107 000.
Michael Hendrickse, the newly appointed head of the IEC in the Western Cape speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the launch of the municipal election campaign under the banner "every voice together."
How likely is it that a woman had successfully given firth to 10 babies and set a new world record in the process? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Johannes van Waart - Fertility Specialist at Wijnland Fertility and Immediate Past President of SASOG (SA Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists)
Refilwe speaks to Jerome Brink, Director in the Tax & Exchange Control practice at CDH.