The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

The national vaccination programme was given a boost this past week when Momentum Metropolitan Holdings opened up two mass vaccination centres (Sandton and Bellville) on Friday 4 June and then two more on Monday 7 June (Centurion and Durban), becoming the first insurer to open up multiple sites nationally to assist a broader grouping of South Africans. Africa speaks to Damian McHugh, Chief marketing officer for Momentum Metropolitan Health.

