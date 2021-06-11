My Broadband: "Piracy is not theft in South Africa"

Fourteen-year old Stacey Fru has won over 30 awards and recognitions for her work in inspiring African children to achieve their dreams. She wrote and published her first book when she was just seven. Stacey has now given her endorsement to AfroStory, the Africa-focused reading app which was first launched in October 2020 and has set itself a goal of putting one billion digital books onto African smartphones by the end of 2022.

