Meet the young author who was first published when she was seven

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
TV Club - Is IPTV legal? & Goodbye TV licence — The best big monitors to replace your TV
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Benefits of eating healthy during a pregnancy journey
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Omy Naidoo
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:20
WESTERN CAPE OFFICIALLY IN THIRD WAVE - how full is hospitals
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:05
Gordhan briefing on SAA + are airline's pilots ready to fly
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Joachim Vermooten - Aviation Economist at ...
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Stormers v Lions Rainbow Cup clash cancelled
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:20
Extraditing the Guptas
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adv. Anton Katz
Today at 17:45
MUSIC GUEST: Steve Louw
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steve Louw - at Pop/ rock singer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC Covid-19 cases double and hospital admissions reach 1,000 as third wave hits Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the number of Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in the province continues to increase. 11 June 2021 9:09 AM
Education MEC 'deeply concerned' by DF Malan High School homophobia allegations Education MEC Debbie Schäfer issued a statement confirming that district officials are investigating the DF Malan High School alle... 11 June 2021 7:38 AM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 11 June 2021 7:12 AM
SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 11 June 2021 12:31 PM
'Energy reform plans will ease burden on Eskom, but devil will be in the detail' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Stellenbosch University Professor Mark Swilling about Ramphosa's major energy reform announcem... 11 June 2021 11:33 AM
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
'It's going to cost R40bn to R50bn to keep this flag-waving exercise going' Pippa Hudson interviews aviation expert Guy Leitch. 11 June 2021 9:54 AM
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston. 10 June 2021 9:32 PM
Contrary to Cybercrimes Act, tech law experts argue piracy doesn't equal theft CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband about some legal views on piracy in South Africa. 11 June 2021 8:27 AM
A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's year-end results. 10 June 2021 8:10 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 10 June 2021 2:16 PM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 10 June 2021 1:37 PM
Baxter Theatre postpones productions to 2022 after crew members get Covid-19 CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Baxter Theatre spokesperson Fahiem Stellenboom about the implications of the postponement. 9 June 2021 3:59 PM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
"It's odd that not a single member of the medical team has come forward" Mandy Weiner speaks to The Times' Jane Flanagan who reported on the story of the Malian mom who gave birth to 9 babies this year. 9 June 2021 2:28 PM
Woman punches croc to save twin sister Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 9 June 2021 12:50 PM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century's great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 11 June 2021 12:31 PM
'It's going to cost R40bn to R50bn to keep this flag-waving exercise going' Pippa Hudson interviews aviation expert Guy Leitch. 11 June 2021 9:54 AM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Meet the young author who was first published when she was seven

Meet the young author who was first published when she was seven

11 June 2021 6:57 AM

Fourteen-year old Stacey Fru has won over 30 awards and recognitions for her work in inspiring African children to achieve their dreams. She wrote and published her first book when she was just seven. Stacey has now given her endorsement to AfroStory, the Africa-focused reading app which was first launched in October 2020 and has set itself a goal of putting one billion digital books onto African smartphones by the end of 2022.


Trailblazer: Thomas Meadmore

11 June 2021 8:24 AM

Thomas Meadmore is this week's trailblazer. Find out about The Night Caller, starting Sunday 13 June on CBS Justice. 

The World View - Boris Johnson and Joe Biden meet for the first time on the eve of the G7 summit in Cornwall

11 June 2021 7:58 AM

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock denies that he lied repeatedly to Boris Johnson over the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sir Elton John warns of a "catastrophe" if musicians can't tour abroad due to Brexit. 

The Africa Report

11 June 2021 7:54 AM

With Jean-Jacques Cornish.

Who will give SAA wings? Trategic partner announcement expected today

11 June 2021 7:34 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to aviation expert Guy Leitch about who SAA's new strategic equity partner could be as well as its significance for the struggling national carrier. An announcement is expected today.

Ramaphosa unlocks SA's energy shackles

11 June 2021 7:22 AM

Prof Mark Swilling of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University speaks to Pippa Hudson about the announcement by the President that companies can now build their own generation facilities and create up to 100MW, so they don't have to shut down operations and lose valuable production time when Eskom activates loadshedding. 

Everyday Xhosa: Amawele: Twins!

11 June 2021 7:02 AM

With Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent  at Everyday Xhosa.

My Broadband: "Piracy is not theft in South Africa"

11 June 2021 6:54 AM

How is stealing a movie online different to stealing it from a shop?  

The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

10 June 2021 8:34 AM

With Prof Dilip

Let the SABC be a lesson to you all

10 June 2021 8:27 AM

Credit where credit is due: The SABC seems to be turning itself around. Will other SOEs follow suit? Wayne Duvenage of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse shares his view with Refilwe Moloto.

WC Covid-19 cases double and hospital admissions reach 1,000 as third wave hits

Local

[PHOTOS] Citizen opens Muizenberg railway crossing with angle grinder

Education MEC 'deeply concerned' by DF Malan High School homophobia allegations

Local

Relaxing of licencing requirements for IPP generators a win for SA - SAIPPA

11 June 2021 1:15 PM

Security beefed up at Durban's govt pension fund building after hostage scare

11 June 2021 12:55 PM

Over 30,000 children risk death in famine-hit Tigray: UN

11 June 2021 12:08 PM

