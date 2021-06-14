Court ends Ingonyama Trust's rent policy

DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: International Day of Yoga
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
125
Today at 05:10
Health department aiming to vaccinate teachers over ten days
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke - General Secretary at Sadtu
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke - General Secretary at Sadtu
125
Today at 05:46
PSL confirms postponement of promotion/relegation play-offs
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Baden Gillion - Sports Journalist at Sport24
Guests
Baden Gillion - Sports Journalist at Sport24
125
Today at 06:10
How planning delays are having a knock-on effect for building contractors
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan . - Building project manager
Guests
Alan . - Building project manager
125
Today at 06:25
What's causing the backlog of building plan approvals?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Terblanche - Manager: Land Development, at the CoCT's Development Management Dept.
Guests
Pieter Terblanche - Manager: Land Development, at the CoCT's Development Management Dept.
125
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa [Impambano! ]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SAMA sounds alarm on slow vaccine rollout in third wave
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee - Chairperson at South African Medical Association
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee - Chairperson at South African Medical Association
125
Today at 07:20
Kids and Covid in the third wave
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jeremy Nel - Infectious diseases specialist at Wits University
Guests
Jeremy Nel - Infectious diseases specialist at Wits University
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: Ditau Interiors founder Nthabi Taukobong
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nthabi Taukobong
Guests
Nthabi Taukobong
125
Today at 08:21
City Faves: Saying farewell to Raptor Room
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Amy Lilley - Owner of Raptor Room
Guests
Amy Lilley - Owner of Raptor Room
125
Today at 08:45
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
125
Today at 09:10
Social Relief of Distress fund
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wanga Zembe-Ngwenya
Guests
Wanga Zembe-Ngwenya
125
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Watts - Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Guests
Rob Watts - Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
125
Today at 10:15
Canadian tragedy: unmarked graves of hundreds of indigenous children
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wawmeesh Hamilton - Associate producer and syndicated columnist for Urban Nations at CBC Radio
Guests
Wawmeesh Hamilton - Associate producer and syndicated columnist for Urban Nations at CBC Radio
125
Today at 10:30
JHB-CT migration. relocation company and edgar pieterse
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rene Steggman
Nobukhosi Ngwenya - Ambassador at One Young World
Guests
Rene Steggman
Nobukhosi Ngwenya - Ambassador at One Young World
125
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Can he beat the lie detecting polygraph?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ben Lombaard - Director at LieTech Polygraph & Forensic Services
Guests
Ben Lombaard - Director at LieTech Polygraph & Forensic Services
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
Covid information in other languages
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Tim Newman
Guests
Dr Tim Newman
125
Today at 15:27
Reach for a Dream interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
125
Today at 16:46
#An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elvis Blue
Guests
Elvis Blue
125
Today at 16:55
Auto & General interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:45
Music: Jeremy Loops
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Loops - Singer and Songwriter at ...
Guests
Jeremy Loops - Singer and Songwriter at ...
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up