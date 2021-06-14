Court ends Ingonyama Trust's rent policy

The Gauteng High Court has ruled that the names of companies and entities exporting arms and weapons to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, must now be made known, as these weapons are being used to carry out human atrocities in Yemen.

The case was brought by the trustees of the Southern African Human Rights Litigation Centre (SALC) and Open Secrets (OS) against the chairperson of the National Conventional Arms Control Committee and the Minister of Defence. Zen Mathe is an investigator at Open Secrets and has been investigating the links between SA and the war in Yemen.

arrow_forward