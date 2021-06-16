Covid-19 and medical malpractice lawsuits

While medical malpractice and negligence lawsuits are not uncommon, why are there none which have been tied in with the Covid-19 pandemic, given how quickly the disease has spread and in some cases, linked to poor safety protocol? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mthokozisi Maphumulo, Senior Associate and Litigation Attorney at Adams and Adams.
The Belarus plane hijacking the boss of Ryanair speaks up.
Cristiano cans Coca Cola the power of a star footballer’s taste.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sibani Mngadi, the Chairperson of the SA Liquor Brand Owners Association speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the impact on the industry following the President's latest announcement's on lockdown regulation adjustments to combat the country's third wave of Covid infections.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Wolfgang Preiser, who heads the Medical Virology at the Department of Pathology at Stellenbosch University about the latest lockdown regulations put in place to combat the third wave of infections.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cara Halliday, founder of Hopscotch Travel, which offers such work-abroad programmes.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Colin Stevens, Consumer Education specialist at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how not to get duped when dealing with banks and FSPs.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Na'eem Jeenah, the Director of the Afro Middle East Centre, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about what to expect now that a coalition led by Bennett Naftali has toppled Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 years in power.LISTEN TO PODCAST
NATO’s new China warning concern about the Chinese military threat.
A lockdown delay England’s freedom day won’t now happen next week.