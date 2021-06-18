The Africa Report - AU to probe human rights abuses in Tigray.

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Multilingual video series aims to dispel Covid-19 myths CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Dr. Tim Newman about a multilingual video series providing factual information about Covid. 18 June 2021 5:39 PM
Warm, sunny weather expected all weekend long It is the dead of winter, but you would not say it. 18 June 2021 3:27 PM
Call for donations for Cape Town mom who lost both legs in vicious attack Pippa Hudson speaks to Murray Williams, the Capetonian who started a BackaBuddy page to raise funds for the woman. 18 June 2021 3:24 PM
Zondo Commission - which has cost over R800m - applies for another extension Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission's application for extra time. 18 June 2021 12:18 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
'Ramaphosa should cut Cabinet down to 9 ministers and get rid of all deputies' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Daily Maverick's Marianne Merten about her proposal to totally restructure Cabinet. 17 June 2021 6:56 PM
Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town Lester Kiewit interviews urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya (UCT) and Renee Steggman, a relocation logistics expert. 18 June 2021 12:01 PM
'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie. 17 June 2021 8:59 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
Pink tax on steroids? - Wendy Knowler grills Clicks over gendered hairbrush saga CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at 'pink tax" and the nonsensical gendering of products. 17 June 2021 4:48 PM
What is TikTok? Find a job, get counselling... it’s not just a waste of time Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 17 June 2021 10:53 AM
Driving license renewal deadline is looming – get ahead of this oncoming train Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 June 2021 9:09 AM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for people younger than 18 Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker. 17 June 2021 3:27 PM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
The Africa Report - AU to probe human rights abuses in Tigray.

The Africa Report - AU to probe human rights abuses in Tigray.

18 June 2021 7:57 AM

Kenneth Kaunda, mourned around the word and acknowledged as the father of the liberation struggle in in Africa.

Diamond found in Botswana could be the third largest in the world.


Sports Showdown

18 June 2021 8:55 AM

With Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za.

City Faves: Saying farewell to Raptor Room

18 June 2021 8:42 AM

Refilwe and Raptor Room owner, Amy Lilley, bid farewell to the beloved restaurant and event venue who close their doors permanently on 20 June 2021.  

Trailblazer: Ditau Interiors founder Nthabi Taukobong

18 June 2021 8:24 AM

Refilwe chats with trailblazer Nthabi Taukobong.  She is a founding member and MD of Ditau Interiors, and one of the first black interior designers in South Africa. 

The World View - North Korea’s food problem as confirmed by Kim Jong Un

18 June 2021 7:59 AM

World peace an annual survey of peaceful & war torn countries. 
 
A Scottish Whale for sale a whale-shaped boat meant to cross oceans.

 

IFQSAT

18 June 2021 7:50 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Kids and Covid in the third wave

18 June 2021 7:47 AM

As South Africa enters the third wave and the inoculation program stutters, there is concern around the rise in infections in schools. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Jeremy Nel, Head of Division of Infectious Diseases, Helen Joseph Hospital, University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), about why we should not panic.

SAMA sounds alarm on slow vaccine rollout in third wave

18 June 2021 7:27 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to chair of the SA Medical Association, Dr Angelique Coetzee, about their concerns around our slow pace of vaccination as the third wave of infections sweeps across the country.

Everyday Xhosa [Impambano! ]

18 June 2021 7:02 AM

With Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa.

What's causing the backlog of building plan approvals?

18 June 2021 6:55 AM

Are there unprecedented delays in the City of Cape Town's planning department? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Pieter Terblanche, Manager: Land Development, at the City of Cape Town’s Development Management Department.

Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Warm, sunny weather expected all weekend long

Local

'Malusi Gigaba basically denies everything'

Local

Nursing coordinator denies responsibility in Maradona death

18 June 2021 7:50 PM

Niger reopens land borders as COVID 'under control'

18 June 2021 7:26 PM

IMF urges top polluters to adopt carbon price floor

18 June 2021 6:26 PM

